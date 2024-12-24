Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Have you seen the newest C-19 vaccine recommendations from WHO?
I’ve made a few corrections (in bold).
  
What a waste of time and resources...and all this solely to raise false hope!
  
The real question at hand....Not pertinent to Africa, though!
Open the following link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.70107
  
Are Newly Emerging Saltation Variants the Desperate Harbingers of an Imminent Surge in COVID-19 Case Fatalities in Highly C-19 Vaccinated…
Mutation trackers[1] are increasingly concluding that the SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) virus has mutated to a point where it can no longer significantly increase…
  
Large-scale Flu vaccination could facilitate or expedite a tsunami of case fatalities.
In previous contributions, I have repeatedly described how human interventions—such as the reckless mass vaccination during the COVID-19 (C-19…
  
Game-changing? What the heck! It’s not even close!
I came across some bold statements on X (Twitter) glorifying a new ‘Needle-Free COVID-19 (live attenuated) Intranasal Vaccine…
  
Let’s throw out the dirty bathwater, but let’s not throw out the baby with it!
As much as I understand RFK Jr’s intentions to reform the entire vaccine landscape, I continue to caution against potential fundamental errors the new…
  
It often takes scientists an incredibly long time to understand things that are pretty obvious with simple common sense...
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0264410X24008132
  
My message to RFK Jr.: Think carefully before acting on your new vaccine policy.
The outcome of the U.S.
  
Never-Ending Misconceptions About Herd Immunity.
Some people mistakenly believe that the concept of herd immunity does not apply to COVID-19 (C-19):
  
