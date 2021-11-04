Mission

Our mission is to unveil and widely share the scientific truths concerning the detrimental health and social consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 mass vaccination campaigns.

Proponents of these campaigns largely underestimate the negative impact of widespread immune pressure on both the evolutionary capacity of the virus and the innate immune response.

Governments' concerted efforts worldwide to administer vaccines on a global scale will only prolong the pandemic and lead to catastrophic results - their methods of misinformation and coercion only deepen the magnitude of such a catastrophe and have been accompanied by an increasing erosion of individual rights and freedoms.

Only through a global awareness and understanding of these truths through transparency and open scientific debate can we realize the futility of these vaccination campaigns and pursue a viable and scientifically rational strategy.