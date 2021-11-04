Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Mission

Our mission is to unveil and widely share the scientific truths concerning the detrimental health and social consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 mass vaccination campaigns.

Proponents of these campaigns largely underestimate the negative impact of widespread immune pressure on both the evolutionary capacity of the virus and the innate immune response.

Governments' concerted efforts worldwide to administer vaccines on a global scale will only prolong the pandemic and lead to catastrophic results - their methods of misinformation and coercion only deepen the magnitude of such a catastrophe and have been accompanied by an increasing erosion of individual rights and freedoms.

Only through a global awareness and understanding of these truths through transparency and open scientific debate can we realize the futility of these vaccination campaigns and pursue a viable and scientifically rational strategy.

Subscribe to Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Mass infection prevention and mass vaccination with leaky Covid-19 vaccines in the midst of the pandemic can only breed highly infectious variants.

People

Geert Vanden Bossche 

@geertvandenbossche
PhD, DVM Independent Vaccine Research Consultant Vaccine Discovery & Preclinical Research.
© 2024 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture