For those who are braindead, let me kindly remind you that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is anything but endemic at this point.

An endemic situation is typically marked by intermittent (often seasonal) flare-ups of infection, with longer periods of 'viral silence' in between. These temporary epidemics are quickly suppressed as waning immunity is reactivated through renewed exposure. As a result, exposure to homologous strains—or those with only minor mutations—results at most in a (seasonal) epidemic, as such strains are rapidly brought under control.

Only in exceptional cases, when antigenic shift occurs, do earlier immune effectors become insufficiently effective, allowing the infection to spread widely—potentially even triggering a new pandemic.

But in our current situation, the virus continues to spread uninterruptedly throughout highly C-19 vaccinated populations. New —antigenically very distinct— variants that evade immune surveillance rapidly start to dominate in prevalence, relentlessly forcing the immune system to deploy new, alternative immune capacities. Because the latter fail to curb viral transmission, what we're now facing is an immune escape pandemic with a chronic trajectory. It is characterized by continuous immune evasion, where natural selection of new viral variants is driven by sublethal immune pressure in highly C-19 vaccinated populations. The immune system, in turn, keeps reaching for broader but less specific defense mechanisms—yet still fails to contain the virus. This is because these broader responses lack the specificity required to neutralize vital structures of viral infectivity, triggering an ever-expanding cascade of maladaptive immunity. Eventually, this culminates in a complete derailment and breakdown of immune regulation in a significant number of C-19 vaccinated individuals, accompanied by a lack of herd immunity in highly C-19 vaccinated populations.

So, to anyone still clinging to the fantasy that we’re in some kind of “endemic post-pandemic phase”: we desperately need you to put yourself on the waiting list for an AI-guided brain prosthesis.