Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
9h

Thanks for Sharing this important information Dr Bossche Much appreciated and thank once again

This should be shared wide and far

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda's avatar
Linda
9h

Listening, listening to what you’ve been saying all this time…..as a lay person, even I hear you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture