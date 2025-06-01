Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Uren's avatar
Jim Uren
Jun 1

Each of your posts seems to attract a loud detractor or two. For the record, please continue to post. In science it is OK to be wrong, if indeed you are not correct. You've clearly thought and studied enough to have earned the right to have an opinion!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
Jun 1

What Geert is describing here is that this planetary gain-of-function experiment will inevitably lead to a virus variant that will kill highly vaccinated populations in unprecedented numbers. It really can't be stopped now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
129 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture