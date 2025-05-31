People sometimes ask me why I consider the ongoing COVID-19 immune escape pandemic more worrisome than any previous pandemic.
To summarize my answer in one sentence:
This is the first time in human history that our species has been forced to confront
a pathogen that gains an evolutionary fitness advantage from infecting humans—specifically, individuals rendered susceptible through selective pressure at the population level, exerted on the pathogen by large-scale exposure to suboptimal infection-prevention measures and vaccination.
I'm not as smart (just a nurse), but based on what I'm observing in the hospital, even without a new immune escape variant, the ones who took the jabs are not doing well.
why do I consider the ongoing COVID-19 immune escape pandemic more worrisome than any previous pandemic
because it tells of evil's "advances" in bioweapon engineering
long planned to be used in the establishment of "their" long planned, mind control, economic control, total control worldwide surveillance state leading to evil's genetically modified, depopulated, dystopian taking of Our Planet Earth