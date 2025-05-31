People sometimes ask me why I consider the ongoing COVID-19 immune escape pandemic more worrisome than any previous pandemic.



To summarize my answer in one sentence:



This is the first time in human history that our species has been forced to confront

a pathogen that gains an evolutionary fitness advantage from infecting humans—specifically, individuals rendered susceptible through selective pressure at the population level, exerted on the pathogen by large-scale exposure to suboptimal infection-prevention measures and vaccination.