I’ve no choice but to react to this non-sense:

BW just can't stop his know-it-all attitude regarding immunology, even though he doesn’t understand a single iota of it. The shift toward IgG4 antibodies induced by mRNA vaccines did not attenuate the population’s immunity to the foreign agent (in this case, the SARS-CoV-2 virus), as is the case with allergen immunotherapy. What he calls an 'attenuation signal' is nothing more than an immune deviation or 'immune refocusing' (see my book: “The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic”) towards a different type of antibody.

In the case of COVID, this immune refocusing actually led to a stronger response against the virus, by inducing antibodies with much broader neutralizing capacity and by stronger activation of other components of the immune system (such as T cells). The problem, however, is that despite the strengthening of this immune defense (and thus better protection against [severe] C-19 disease!), viral transmission could not be halted. As a result, immune escape led to the selection of increasingly infectious variants.

If BW truly believes biological warfare was the intent behind mRNA vaccines, he is once again entirely mistaken. Firstly, such a phenomenon has never before been described in vaccinology (which is not the same as immunotherapy!) — BW is clearly overestimating the current knowledge within the field of vaccinology. Moreover, in this case, IgG4 merely indicates immune refocusing or immune deviation, certainly not a weakening of the immune response against the virus! This is especially true because — unlike allergens — the spike protein is produced inside the host cell and thus not only triggers IgG4, but more importantly induces broadly neutralizing antibodies against spike and strongly activates antigen-presenting cells and other immune effector cells (e.g., T cells). This leads to anything but increased symptomatology or vulnerability of the vaccinated population through the mechanism BW postulates. That increased vulnerability will most likely only emerge much later, when ongoing viral immune escape eventually leads to exhaustion of the repertoire of alternative immune responses — at which point the virus can no longer be contained. The enhanced vulnerability has, therefore, nothing to do with IgG4-mediated attenuation of symptoms as BW suggests but rather results from the selection of fully immune-resistant variants as a consequence of immune refocusing and reinfection.

Our evolutionary biologist seems to have little grasp of all this. Still, that doesn’t stop him from repeatedly presenting himself as an expert in these matters. Frankly, I find it appalling when people constantly venture outside their domain of competence, seemingly for no other reason than to seek attention and to lend more weight to some disgusting conspiracy theories.