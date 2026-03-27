Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Vaidila's avatar
Vaidila
1d

This makes a lot of sense. I experience multi-jabbed colleagues with more physical ailments, some serious. Yes they're getting older (of course) but more complicated immune issues for their relatively young ages.

Crazy to think about an entire population (mostly) with a slowly failing/worstening immune system and next to no discussion. Heads in the sand. Better to not know we're heading toward an iceberg--"keep the music playing, please."

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Fred Cory's avatar
Fred Cory
1d

They will say, you're just getting older. The body wears out. It's entropy. We know it was what the Israelis call "mowing the lawn" on a global scale to save insurance companies. Boomer remover and for the young, future remover.

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