Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
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Thanks for Sharing this Dr Bossche Much appreciated 🙏

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scgator2001
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Like in my $$ investing, I hear theories, some that turn out right and some that turn out wrong. I love that I listened to both sides because eventually, the guys who are right most of the time are put at the front of the line in my research. That means I make more $$ by listening to the ones who make sense and who give me mostly right answers.

I listened to Gert at the start of the scamdemic when he asked WHY WOULD ANYONE WANT TO DESTROY (or did he say DAMAGE?) THEIR INNATE IMMUNE SYTEM WITH VAXXXXXXXINES? That made sense back then and it especially seems like it was the best advice by far back then. We now know criminals like Fauci and Dr. Bill Gates LIED to advance their poison death shots.

If Gert writes or says something, I will soon see it because unfortunately, I think he very well might be "right on" about his predictions. We all hope he isn't right, but I didn't bet my life on him being wrong by getting the poison death shots.

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