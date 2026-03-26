From Breakthrough to Breakdown (Simplified Version)
When Immunity Loses Its Focus
For those struggling with the language of my latest Substack article (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/from-breakthrough-to-breakdown-when), here's a simplified version - so anyone can now understand where we're currently heading with this gain-of-function pandemic.
Please read: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/from-breakthrough-to-breakdown-simplified-version-d1eaad91
Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
thanks for this Update Dr Bossche
Nature bats last.