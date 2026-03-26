For those struggling with the language of my latest Substack article (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/from-breakthrough-to-breakdown-when), here's a simplified version - so anyone can now understand where we're currently heading with this gain-of-function pandemic.



Please read: https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/from-breakthrough-to-breakdown-simplified-version-d1eaad91