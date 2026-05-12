Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Jon Schultz's avatar
Jon Schultz
4dEdited

Thank you, Dr. Vanden Bossche. I don’t know enough to judge what you’re saying, but the way you are saying it gives me more faith in you than anyone else I’ve heard opine on this subject to date. I just hope that other scientists and policy makers are at least reading your articles and learning from them, even if reputational and/or financial concerns are preventing them from engaging with you in an open-minded way. I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that the fate of all of us may depend on our ability to do so.

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cg's avatar
cg
4d

How’s this for another slow-kill chain:

1. mRNA vaxx reverse-transcribes

2. you are now a spike factory

3. spike protein toxic to the thymus

4. thymus accelerated decline

5. no more T-cells!

6. good-bye

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