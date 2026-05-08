Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Samuel's avatar
Samuel
8d

This essay is heavy in system dynamics references, and a frustration about why the rest of the expert world refuses to consider them. If you think this is a new phenomenom, think again. Here is an example from a totally different field that everyone is familiar with. The dynamic stability of a conventional diamond frame bicycle was not solved until 2011. A brilliant physicist in the 19th century had a very well developed theory describing the gyroscopic effect of the wheels. This is perfectly reasonble and also perfectly wrong. The effect is there, but it does not explain stable motion across a speed range, and never has. An exhaustive model involving classical Newtonian dynamics must consider all of the relevant variables, mass distribution, trail, etc. not to mention the rider. The stabiliy is very much a function of speed. The motion involves resonances that vary as a function of speed, and geometry. Go too fast, hit a bump, and the front wheel may shake violently. You have to slow down to get back in that stable, or metastable zone, if you like. If it took more than a century to model the dynamics of a common diamond frame bicycle, good luck with what GVB is dealing with.

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Lost in the Blue's avatar
Lost in the Blue
8d

Like an earthquake…. All is well on the surface as tension builds underground, until suddenly we get The Big One.

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