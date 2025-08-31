For those wondering how the current Covid-19 (C-19) immune escape pandemic will eventually play out:



In a natural coronavirus pandemic, protective herd immunity is enough to stop the virus. But the ongoing IMMUNE ESCAPE pandemic can only end when immune systems in highly C-19-vaccinated populations are collectively pushed to refocus and then eventually switched off, or silenced.

By triggering antibody-dependent enhancement of infection, Omicron promoted immune refocusing and thereby reduced viral virulence in highly Covid-19–vaccinated populations. HIVICRON (HI-ghly VI-rulent Omi-CRON descendant) , however, will shut down immune inflammation and collectively silence immune responses in these populations - a mechanism that will ultimately allow the virus to come back stronger and more virulent.

