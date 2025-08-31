Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
7h

Shrug off reality, if you prefer to, virus deniers. I prefer to survive by rejecting "vaccines" and taking good care of myself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Larsson's avatar
Michael Larsson
7hEdited

If the body wouldn't have used it's T-cell trick, would the end have been *exactly* the same to this?

I don't thing Geert realy told us about that.

[I have probably listen 5 times to some of his talks, they are both super scary, and comforting in the same way, knowing that at least one person tells the truth]!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture