This, in a nutshell, is how the ongoing Covid-19 immune escape pandemic will eventually end...
For those wondering how the current Covid-19 (C-19) immune escape pandemic will eventually play out:
In a natural coronavirus pandemic, protective herd immunity is enough to stop the virus. But the ongoing IMMUNE ESCAPE pandemic can only end when immune systems in highly C-19-vaccinated populations are collectively pushed to refocus and then eventually switched off, or silenced.
By triggering antibody-dependent enhancement of infection, Omicron promoted immune refocusing and thereby reduced viral virulence in highly Covid-19–vaccinated populations. HIVICRON (HI-ghly VI-rulent Omi-CRON descendant) , however, will shut down immune inflammation and collectively silence immune responses in these populations - a mechanism that will ultimately allow the virus to come back stronger and more virulent.
Shrug off reality, if you prefer to, virus deniers. I prefer to survive by rejecting "vaccines" and taking good care of myself.
If the body wouldn't have used it's T-cell trick, would the end have been *exactly* the same to this?
I don't thing Geert realy told us about that.
[I have probably listen 5 times to some of his talks, they are both super scary, and comforting in the same way, knowing that at least one person tells the truth]!