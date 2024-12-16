Open the following link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.70107
My comment: “Given the dysregulation of their adaptive immune response, the real question at hand is: What mechanism prevents multi-organ spread from causing systemic dissemination and septic shock in C-19 vaccinees?! There must be some mechanism preventing progeny virus from triggering ‘trans’ fusion*, thereby leading to syncytia formation (which is pathognomic of high viral virulence). As highly C-19 vaccinated populations are, indeed, a reservoir for SC-2 variants, it is reasonable to assume that a new highly infectious CoV lineage capable of overcoming this inhibitory effect will soon be selected and dominantly spread across these populations.” *: Infected cells fuse with neighboring cells to form multinucleated cells named syncytia. Syncytia contributes to virus transmission, immune evasion, and pathogenicity
Quite obviously, this is not a problem in Africa! As I always said: ‘Africa will win’ (at least as far as this battle is concerned…)
Thanks for sharing this Dr Bossche much appreciated 🙏
Wiki, this HIV thing pops up again:
Syncytia:
Syncytia are multinuclear cells that can form either through normal biological processes, such as the mammalian placenta, or under the influence of certain pathogens, such as HIV, via fusion of the plasma membrane.