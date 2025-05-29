I may be wrong, but I now feel that we are finally approaching the end phase of this pandemic!

Until recently, highly COVID-19 (C-19)–vaccinated populations have primarily exerted adaptive immune pressure on viral infectiousness, leading to the emergence of variants capable of evading virus-neutralizing antibodies (Abs) targeting specific spike (S) protein peptide epitopes. However, highly C-19-vaccinated populations now appear to be shifting toward exerting innate immune pressure on viral trans infectiousness, resulting in the emergence of variants (e.g., NB.1.8.1) that can–at least to some extent– evade virus-inhibiting interactions with dendritic cell-expressed lectins, which nonspecifically recognize S-associated glycan motifs. While earlier (adaptive) immune escape variants primarily caused vaccine breakthrough infections resulting in enhanced viral infection rates, these newer (innate) immune escape variants are more likely to cause ‘high-viral-load’ breakthrough infections in individuals with poorly trained cell-mediated innate immunity, potentially leading to increased rates of highly virulent infections—associated with severe disease and death—in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.

So I wouldn’t be surprised if we start the summer with a nasty surprise…