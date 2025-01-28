First, watch this one: https://x.com/robinmonotti/status/1881949231520354657

My critique:

Wow, how crazy is that? Personalized vaccinology—it’s the buzzword that’s been echoing through vaccine conferences for decades now. The results so far have been pretty underwhelming, but of course, genetic vaccines—especially the mRNA ones—are supposed to change all that and make cancer disappear like snow in the sun. What those clueless imbeciles don’t seem to realize, though, is that a lot of the proteins, sugars, glyco- or proteolipids these vaccines will target are also found on normal, healthy cells in the body. The vaccine-induced antibodies (Abs) and T cells (including NKT cells) are targeted at these tumor-associated antigens (TAAs); these are the so-called 'neoantigens' generated by the carcinogenic mutations that AI sequencing would pick up in tumor fragments or cells circulating in the blood. However, these vaccine-induced Abs and T cells won’t care whether these antigens are expressed on healthy cells or malignant cancer cells. We know, indeed, that these TAAs might also be present at low levels on normal cells. If the immune system cannot precisely distinguish between tumor and healthy cells, their personalized genetic vaccines could easily lead to unintended immune attacks and exacerbate autoimmune reactions. But of course, pointing out the risk of vaccine-induced autoimmune diseases is enough to land someone like me—with over 30 years in the vaccine field —in the anti-vaxxer camp. In addition, their AI sequencing will only allow to design mRNA vaccines targeting tumor-associated proteins, but not glycolipids, proteoglycans, lipoproteins or proteolipids, which are predominantly expressed on certain cancer tissues/ cells.

But you know what, if their AI and vaccine robotics fail, they’ll probably just shift to another gene therapy, like gene-editing technology (CRISPR).

Anyway, whatever technology they can convince people might cure cancer is going to be a huge win for the shareholders and the stakeholders behind it. And here’s the thing: WE are the idiots for thinking their personalized vaccinology actually means personalized healthcare!

All of this is just another example of human stupidity, arrogance and megalomania—these narcissistic technocrats who don’t have a clue about biology. But hey, it’s going to happen anyway, because if there’s one thing humanity is good at, it’s learning the hard way.