Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Truth and Justice's avatar
Truth and Justice
2d

Why the Virus Isn't "Settling Down" — And Why That Should Worry You

SARS-CoV-2 has been tweaking itself with tiny mutations for years—filing down its tools a little at a time, getting marginally better but never actually changing strategy.

Here's the question nobody's asking: why doesn't it just switch to a completely new approach?

Because every tiny tweak is cheap and safe. The virus can try a hundred of them without breaking itself. But a radical change—like rebuilding its outer sugar coating to become invisible to your immune system—is extremely risky. Most attempts would destroy the virus on the spot.

So evolution does what evolution always does: it exhausts the safe options first, even when they barely help, to postpone rolling the dice on something much more dangerous.

That's where we are now. The virus isn't settling into a cozy endemic relationship with humans. It's trapped on a plateau, burning through every low-risk trick it has left.

The scary part: those tricks are running out. And when they're gone, the risky gambles start looking like the only move left. A glycan shield remodel wouldn't be "the next Omicron"—it would be a fundamentally different virus, capable of bypassing everything your immune system learned from vaccines and prior infections.

The apparent calm isn't stability. It's the fuse burning. This is just a short summary of the article. I would like to post a longer version that explains in details Dr. Geert's article because I believe it's important to understand what's going on.

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
2d

Thank you. This makes sense. What is your long term prognosis as far as continuing deaths/debilitating illness as a result of the clot shots/stroke pokes for those we know who got every single dose & “booster”?

Sidebar: Are you looking as forward to Fauci, that human cockroach, testifying Wednesday as am I?

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