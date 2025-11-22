More and more people are now turning to AI to present themselves as experts in fields they clearly know nothing about. It’s a trend that’s understandable, of course, but it becomes obvious immediately, especially when you see them throwing around technical jargon they could never have become familiar with during their completely unrelated education.

For example, one of my followers wrote the following in response to a recent Substack:

“@GVDBossche can you clarify what evidence or structural preconditions you see that would make a rapid, large-scale O-glycosylation expansion on the spike energetically feasible, given the trimer’s steric constraints and the consistent failure of such mutants so far?”

Given how dramatic my predictions are- unbelievable, if not outright ‘ridiculous’ in the minds of most people who’ve heard or read about them- the above, most likely AI-generated, criticism actually inspired me to write my next piece, just to separate some simplistic reasoning from the more sophisticated scientific considerations.

Why Large-Scale O-Glycosylation on SARS-CoV-2 Spike Is Unlikely Until It Becomes Necessary.

There’s a recurring misunderstanding in discussions about future SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) evolution: the assumption that because we haven’t seen a broad O-glycan expansion on Spike (S), such evolution must be structurally or energetically impossible. It isn’t. What we are seeing is simply that the virus hasn’t yet faced the level of immune pressure necessary to make such a strategy advantageous.

1. It’s a complete misunderstanding that structural constraints are fixed! They’re conditional!

It’s true that engineered O-glycan-rich S constructs tend to fold poorly or lose ACE2 affinity. But viruses evolve around such problems all the time once the selective benefits outweigh the structural penalties. HIV-1, H3N2 influenza, and several other viruses all expanded their glycan shields only after antibody (Ab) pressure made it evolutionarily rewarding, not before.

Today, SC-2 can still escape immunity cheaply through R(eceptor) B(inding) D(omain) fine-tuning and/or N-T(erminal) D(omain) loop remodeling and/or shifts in N-glycan positioning and/or recombination and/or modest compensatory mutations in S1/S2 dynamics (cf. currently circulating SC-2 variants).

As long as these tactics work, heavy O-glycosylation imposes a net fitness cost with no corresponding benefit - so such mutants never spread.

2. Immune pressure can overcome steric penalties.

When neutralizing Abs saturate the exposed surfaces of S, even partially destabilizing glycans can yield a net advantage by masking dominant epitopes. Viral fitness is always defined by the ‘hostile’ host environment, not by idealized structural efficiency.

If immune pressure exerted by anti-S Abs continues to intensify and RBD mutational space becomes saturated, the selection landscape will favor immune subversion over optimal biophysics.

3. Glycan expansion requires co-evolution. The pandemic is not finished yet and it takes time for SC-2 evolutionary dynamics to involve major changes in the glycosylation profile of S protein.

O-glycosylation doesn’t evolve in isolation. For other viruses, major glycan additions only succeed when compensatory stabilizing substitutions co-evolve in other S-associated domains (e.g., the trimer interface, the RBD hinge, the S1–S2 coupling region, hydrophobic cores that tune prefusion stability). These compensatory pathways are entirely accessible to SC-2, but they haven’t been selected for yet because the virus hasn’t needed them!

4. There has been no evolutionary incentive….so far.

So far, SC-2 still has maintained sufficient replication capacity through conventional drift. Immune escape through amino-acid substitutions remains ‘cheaper’, faster, and less disruptive than installing additional glycans on S protein. That will remain true until population-level immunity in highly Covid-19 (C-19)-vaccinated populations constrains viral infectiousness and transmission so sharply that SC-2 survival requires more sophisticated immune evasion.

This is to say that when the virus finally faces an environment where: Ab-mediated immune pressure on invasive viral infectiousness is overwhelming, RBD mutational pathways are exhausted, and antiviral cytokine secretion (through sustained CD4+ T cell stimulation) suppresses productive viral infectiousness, then O-glycan expansion becomes not only possible but evolutionary logical, even if it carries a cost in ACE2 binding efficiency or fusion kinetics!

5. Evolution doesn’t select for structural perfection - it selects for persistence.

The absence of glycan-heavy S variants tells us nothing about their feasibility. It only reflects the fact that they are not yet necessary. Once the hostile immunological environment shifts far enough, the virus will explore glycan-based escape strategies, with compensatory mutations offsetting the effect of destabilizing O-glycosite mutations on the S protein fold and trimer steric ‘constraints’.

In other words: O-glycosylation isn’t waiting for structural permission. It’s waiting for the increasing selective immune pressure that highly C-19-vaccinated populations exert on viral infectiousness.