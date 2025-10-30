Suboptimal population-level antibody (Ab) responses made SARS-CoV-2 progressively less infectious in highly COVID-19-vaccinated populations, whereas suboptimal population-level T cell (Tc) responses are now making it less virulent-thereby explaining the overall shift from acute to chronic infections. While suboptimal Ab responses exert collective immune pressure on viral infectiousness, suboptimal Tc responses exert collective immune pressure on viral virulence.
We have witnessed with our own eyes how increasing immune pressure on viral infectiousness drove the selection of progressively more Ab-evasive variants, ultimately and abruptly giving rise to the highly infectious Omicron. Yet, it remains a mystery to me why hardly anyone seems to realize that increasing immune pressure on viral virulence is now driving the selection of increasingly Tc-evasive variants-an evolutionary process that will inevitably culminate in the sudden emergence of the highly virulent HiViCron.
I understand Ppl‘s passion involved in this subject, and I sincerely appreciate Geert’s level of honesty and professionalism during what I would term the second dark ages.
We need to be honest with each other, and admit, we don’t really know where this is going, but it could turn out to be catastrophic for the human race.
I’ve heard Geert say the unvaccinated will fare well with Hivicron and the immune systems of the vaccinated have been compromised and will not protect them. I realize there’s so much more to it than just vaccinated or not and I sure don’t want to see anyone die, vaccinated or not.
I’m concerned about Hivicron because although I’m unvaccinated, I had severe disease with hospitalization, pneumonia blood clots in lungs, on oxygen 6 weeks etc with the Delta variant. My WBC is on the low side and not sure my immune system would stand up to Hivicron. I wish there was more information regarding where we stand with this coming. But then Geert is one of the very few who could even address that concern as no one else seems to want to even acknowledge it may happen.