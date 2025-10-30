Suboptimal population-level antibody (Ab) responses made SARS-CoV-2 progressively less infectious in highly COVID-19-vaccinated populations, whereas suboptimal population-level T cell (Tc) responses are now making it less virulent-thereby explaining the overall shift from acute to chronic infections. While suboptimal Ab responses exert collective immune pressure on viral infectiousness, suboptimal Tc responses exert collective immune pressure on viral virulence.

We have witnessed with our own eyes how increasing immune pressure on viral infectiousness drove the selection of progressively more Ab-evasive variants, ultimately and abruptly giving rise to the highly infectious Omicron. Yet, it remains a mystery to me why hardly anyone seems to realize that increasing immune pressure on viral virulence is now driving the selection of increasingly Tc-evasive variants-an evolutionary process that will inevitably culminate in the sudden emergence of the highly virulent HiViCron.