Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
5d

I understand Ppl‘s passion involved in this subject, and I sincerely appreciate Geert’s level of honesty and professionalism during what I would term the second dark ages.

We need to be honest with each other, and admit, we don’t really know where this is going, but it could turn out to be catastrophic for the human race.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Peggy's avatar
Peggy
5d

I’ve heard Geert say the unvaccinated will fare well with Hivicron and the immune systems of the vaccinated have been compromised and will not protect them. I realize there’s so much more to it than just vaccinated or not and I sure don’t want to see anyone die, vaccinated or not.

I’m concerned about Hivicron because although I’m unvaccinated, I had severe disease with hospitalization, pneumonia blood clots in lungs, on oxygen 6 weeks etc with the Delta variant. My WBC is on the low side and not sure my immune system would stand up to Hivicron. I wish there was more information regarding where we stand with this coming. But then Geert is one of the very few who could even address that concern as no one else seems to want to even acknowledge it may happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture