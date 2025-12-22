Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Brodie
4d

I hugely appreciate the knowledge & analysis you continue to share with us Dr Geert. I miss the video archive from your website.

LoverOfHills's avatar
LoverOfHills
3dEdited

3/4's into the text of the link Dr. B provided: (Apologies for my attempt to comprehend/summarize, I am obviously not a scientist, but since early 2021, via The Darkhorse podcast, I've tried to read a lot of science words, thanks to your work.)

Here's what I'm grasping from the link - The usual surveillance methods can't tract this all due to too many variants; they will not listen to Dr. B's analysis; as a result, they disregard the idea of a mass campaign of prophylactics. So, it will be a surprise with bad outcomes especially, for those countries who are highly vacc'd.

"...Israel, United States, United Kingdom. Portugal, Malta and Denmark could follow soon, thereafter."

"By contrast, I equally firmly predict that healthy unvaccinated individuals, who did not contribute to exerting immune pressure on the virus and therefore did not participate in driving SC-2 toward increasingly dangerous evolutionary trajectories, will be naturally resistant to HIVICRON."

*One question I'm left with today, should the unvacc'd healthy ones, like myself, prophylactic or not? I started up again, 2 weeks ago, taking Ivermectin. I concluded I should do so, from a recent stack of yours. Today, I am unsure.

I am not wishing to be the only to survive, btw, but I do wish to be available to help others, if, all Hell breaks loose at some point. I am very much a believer in your advise, which as been all along for us, to just not be stupid - don't ride up and down all day long, in elevators with crowds of coughing people.

Merry Christmas to you and yours, Dr. Bossche. I am very grateful for your faithfulness to the Truth, on behalf of us all.

