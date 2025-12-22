The science surrounding the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 immune escape pandemic has increasingly been reduced to a matter of belief: either one accepts the simple-indeed, simplistic- narrative offered by so-called experts, or one listens to the ‘weird guy’ presenting a fundamentally different, more complex account that is deemed too complicated for lay audiences to grasp...

That ’weird guy’ has consistently argued that mass vaccination of entire populations during an active pandemic, using vaccines that neither provided sterilizing immunity (i.e., failed to eliminate virus-infected cells) nor matched the circulating viral variants from the outset, would have disastrous consequences. For this reason, as early as 24 March 2021, I formally urged the WHO to reconsider and to be warned of the risks associated with rolling out a large-scale COVID-19 (C-19) vaccination program-most notably the viral immune escape that such a strategy would inevitably provoke.

Nearly five years later, it is evident that public and global health authorities have still failed to grasp a central immunological fact: vaccine-induced immunity in the context of widespread vaccine-breakthrough infections does not confer herd immunity, which is the type of population-level immunity that emerges naturally during an unmitigated pandemic.

Opposition to C-19 vaccination has since focused almost exclusively on the numerous adverse events associated with the C-19 vaccines, primarily those using mRNA technologies, and on the growing burden of infectious and non-infectious diseases that appear over time as a consequence of the immune dysregulation induced in highly C-19-vaccinated populations. However, all of these outcomes are likely to be overshadowed by a far more catastrophic consequence: the relentless viral immune escape that has been the common thread throughout this immune escape pandemic.

With the advent of Omicron, immune derailment became irreversible. Immune responses were refocused in a manner that did not control viral spread but instead continuously increased immune pressure on the virus-first on its infectiousness, and subsequently on its transmissibility. We are now approaching what I firmly believe will be the final outcome of this process, in which steadily rising immune pressure forces the virus toward a qualitative evolutionary shift into virulence (so-called Hivicron), precipitating a major, hyperacute pandemic event.

How dramatic this may sound, such an outcome would restore a natural balance between the virus and population immunity-true herd immunity-but at a vastly higher human cost than would ever have been incurred had humanity refrained from intervening in this manner in the first place.

I’ve attached below the link to an update on my sugar-sweet pandemic nightmares:



https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/from-enhanced-infectiousness-to-enhanced-virulence-why-a-glycosylation-driven-shift-in-sars-cov-2-evolution-has-become-increasingly-likely-2cc974ed