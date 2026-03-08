Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
6d

All-cause mortality data since 2021 across multiple countries sink all arguments that were in favour of the mass Covid injection campaign. There may never be any accountability, but the focus should still be on making the gene-based technology, as a vaccine, redundant. After all, all the opportunistic shills should worry about their own health and the health of their loved ones, as we don’t know what lies ahead with the adopting of any international pandemic preparedness policies.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
6d

Oooh my favourite time of day. Cosying up in bed with a hot chocolate reading about the end of the world again. I must have a screw loose if this is the only thing that makes me feel normal, but the silence in the normal world is deafening.

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