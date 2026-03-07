Robert-James discusses this in detail in his recent post: “Iran: One Week On Into the War…”

I allow myself to share this Substack by Robert-James. I know that he has access to exceptionally reliable sources-so reliable, in fact, that it is often wiser for him not to mention them explicitly.

What he describes fits into a deeply troubling pattern.

The large-scale deployment of COVID-19 vaccines during the war with SARS-CoV-2 (that is, the pandemic) has in practice displayed all the characteristics of a population-scale experiment involving a biological weapon. In highly vaccinated countries, this has caused widespread death, health problems and societal disruption through both direct and indirect long-term effects-and that process appears far from over; on the contrary!

At the same time, we are witnessing how the weapons used in contemporary warfare have themselves undergone a fundamental transformation. They are no longer merely conventional firearms. The destructive capacity of modern systems increasingly approaches that of nuclear weapons: instruments capable of sowing death and devastation on an immense scale-directly or indirectly, immediately or with consequences that may only become apparent years later.

One cannot help but wonder where this escalation of technological power, unrestrained by moral limits, will ultimately lead. Will it end at a point where the lust for power and geopolitical rivalry make the destruction of our own world possible?

When we were still young boys, a religious teacher once told us: ‘If God does not exist, everything is permitted.’ Only much later did I come to understand the deeper meaning of that statement. One does not even have to be religious to realize that when morality, ethics, and the values upon which our civilization is built are cast aside by so-called leaders, no transgression against humanity or nature-no matter how dehumanizing, profound, or large-scale-remains subject to serious scrutiny, let alone condemnation. Under such conditions, the unthinkable gradually becomes thinkable.

Apparently, today any government or great power can simply coerce entire populations into undergoing certain experiments-whether biological or military in nature-whose harmful consequences are devastating both in the short and the long term, while their ultimate scale remains profoundly unpredictable.

After all these years of opposing the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19, I find myself confronted with a particularly bitter thought when reading and reflecting on analyses such as the one in James’ Substack. For the logical conclusion of what is currently unfolding leads me to an almost schizophrenic hope: that my predictions regarding the outcome of the immune-escape pandemic will indeed become reality.

It is a harsh and disturbing thought. But how else can our civilization survive and move forward?