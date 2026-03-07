Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
7d

Thanks for sharing Dr Bossche

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svartberg
7d

100%.

This is my conclsion too after 5 year, the dental of the harm that can be seen in the population, immigrants and DEI and peoples total ignorance to those in power...

Well said. Thanks

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