I recently came across the following tweet from someone who clearly wanted to teach me some basic virology, immunology, and evolutionary biology, as she thought I desperately needed it. That person profoundly disagreed with a previous tweet reply of mine

and reacted as follows:

… “However - I do take umbrage with some of the specific claims you make, such as “whoever rejects viral mutation, antigenic drift, recombination and selection is not disputing my theory - they are rejecting modern molecular biology outright.” I dispute your theory when it comes to that list of characteristics, because, on the whole, those unique behaviours are exclusive only to the Influenza virus. They are definitely not characteristics of coronavirus, or most other viruses for that matter. Antigenic drift, recombination and selection - happen with influenza because it lacks any proofreading ability. In contrast, Coronavirus does proofread and for that reason there is no antigenic drift or recombination - there never has been - and of course there is herd immunity. Humans are not the only mammals on earth Geert, so your theory that this virus is going to run out of options and us humans are going to cause immune pressure and force the virus to evolve or recombine - is probably false. Coronavirus spills over to another susceptible herd, so once it reaches the threshold limit, it disappears”

Here is what I replied:



“No matter how hard it is for me, I’ll try to stay calm. Although responding to comments built on such misconceptions is a poor use of time, I do so out of a sense of responsibility. Public discourse deserves protection from confidently delivered but scientifically illiterate claims that mislead readers under the guise of certainty based on alleged knowledge in the field. So, I hope your followers will read this too.

Your objection rests on a cascade of fundamental misunderstandings about virology and viral evolution.

First, antigenic drift, recombination, and selection are not exclusive to influenza. They are universal evolutionary mechanisms that apply to all replicating genetic systems, including coronaviruses (CoVs). While influenza lacks proofreading and therefore accumulates substitutions faster, SC-2 has demonstrated extensive antigenic drift in real time, documented by tons of sequenced genomes and thousands of peer-reviewed studies. Proofreading in viral replication means the polymerase corrects many copying errors, so the mutation rate becomes lower but not zero. Because some mutations still arise, natural selection continues to act on them, which allows viral antigenic evolution/ adaptation to proceed, just more slowly or constrained.

Second, the claim that CoVs do not recombine is simply false. CoVs are, in fact, among the most recombinogenic RNA viruses known!! Recombination is typically associated with CoV evolution and has been repeatedly demonstrated for SC-2. This is not controversial; it is simply textbook virology!

Third, your statement on herd immunity is totally contradicted by persistent (vaccine-breakthrough) reinfections, continuous variant turnover, immune escape and the absence of durable sterilizing immunity. Herd immunity requires stable transmission-blocking immunity, which none of the highly C-19-vaccinated populations has ever mounted against SC-2. Fourth, the suggestion that SC-2 can simply ‘escape’ immune pressure by spilling into other mammals reflects yet another misunderstanding of evolutionary constraints. Spillover does not reset viral adaptation!

Cross-species transmission of co-circulating immune escape variants from highly C-19-vaccinated populations would impose high severe fitness costs and extremely challenging host-specific adaptation; furthermore, it does not relieve immune pressure in the population in which the virus replicates most frequently and in the largest numbers. For SC-2, that has overwhelmingly been the human population, especially highly C-19-vaccinated populations, where repeated vaccine breakthrough (re-)infections occur. Evolution follows replication density or selection pressure intensity-not the kind of wishful ecological shortcuts you’re proposing. Consequently, human immunity-not animal immunity-defines the dominant evolutionary immune pressure on SC-2!

Fifth, the idea that SC-2 ‘runs out of options and disappears’ once a threshold is reached ignores basic evolutionary logic. When conventional mutational routes become constrained, selection favors qualitative shifts in phenotype, not extinction. This is precisely what my analysis addresses.

Last but not least, your attempt to dismiss viral mutation, drift, recombination and selection occurring during this ‘immune escape’ pandemic does not challenge my theory-it rejects modern molecular biology outright and constitutes a ridiculous denial of empirical reality.”