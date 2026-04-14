Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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TMJM's avatar
TMJM
1d

Geert thank you for standing strong for so many of us!! It is good to know that we have someone we can trust and who is looking out for the people.

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Karen Lavie's avatar
Karen Lavie
1d

I am afraid that those who are addressed here cannot read, or are not prepared to be taken through facts and logic and consider them at face value. The more they are confronted with what is obviously true, or at the very least contains a lot of truth, the more unreasonable and aggressive their responses. Yet, calling them out is important. Thank you for doing exactly that!

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