Normally, you dedicate a writing or book to people you admire or who’re dear to you. I’m breaking with tradition. Instead of dedicating this piece to people I respect, I’m reserving it for those I’m putting at the stocks ─ the self-satisfied researchers, scientists, and doctors who arrogantly chose to ignore how mass vaccination during the Covid-19 (C-19) pandemic has led to the virus’s large-scale gain-of-function, steadily breeding immune escape variants that, even today, pose a serious threat to the many populations that were forcibly and massively vaccinated with unsuitable C‑19 vaccines. These bastards deserve to have their careers destroyed for the disgusting lies they’ve spent years to spread. Let us please never forget the unspeakable suffering and damage they have caused to society through their disgusting lies.

The aggression directed at me and others for challenging this despicable narrative has still not stopped. To this day, on an almost daily basis, we receive comments from pea-brained fanatics referring to links dating back to the early phase of the mass vaccination program, when a number of pseudo-scientists and so-called ‘science communicators’ were trying to make the public believe that the C-19 vaccines were safe, effective against SC-2 infection, and the best possible means of ending the C-19 pandemic when deployed in mass vaccination campaigns.

One of these articles is, surprisingly enough, still available online:

‘Research debunks myth that COVID vaccination promotes mutations’; https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210813/Research-debunks-myth-that-COVID-vaccination-promotes-mutations.aspx).

As a form of fully justified defamation against all the despicable clowns who still dare to claim that mass C-19 vaccination was a sound strategy for bringing the virus under control, I took the time, one last time, to utterly demolish this perverse view, published in 2021, but to this day still stubbornly upheld by the stakeholders of the C-19 mass vaccination program.

I sincerely hope this lands as a hard slap in the face of all those who dare call themselves researchers or scientists while clearly having failed to understand even the most basic aspects of the virus’s evolutionary dynamics, which directly resulted from this large-scale gain-of-function experiment.

I do so through my critique of the above-mentioned article and of the publication on which it relies (https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.08.21261768v3). I gave my critique the following title:

‘When ‘debunking’ becomes propaganda: a hilarious misunderstanding of viral immune escape evolution’.



Summary

Far from debunking vaccine-driven viral evolution, this article merely reports a short-term ecological association between vaccine coverage and crude mutation frequency. Even if vaccination transiently reduces the overall number of replication events in some settings, that association does not address the real evolutionary issue caused by the mass vaccination program. This is because widespread but suboptimal, non-sterilizing immunity does not need to increase the total number of mutations to accelerate viral immune escape; it only needs to preferentially select the mutants that can replicate and transmit despite that immunity. The relevant issue is therefore not the average number of mutations per sampled genome, but whether the prevailing immune environment promotes the emergence and amplification of mutations that increase fitness under vaccine-shaped immune pressure. In other words, C-19 mass vaccination during the SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) pandemic caused host populations to repeatedly apply selective filters to the viral landscape, thereby promoting dominant circulation of immune escape variants (i.e., viral variants able to bypass that immunity).





When stupidity reigns...

Every now and then, one comes across a publication whose headline is so triumphalist, and whose underlying argument is so flimsy, that it ends up achieving the exact opposite of what it set out to do.

That is precisely the case for this piece of phantasy claiming to have ‘debunked the myth’ that C-19 vaccination promotes mutations. Far from debunking anything, it merely showcases how easily a crude ecological correlation can be dressed up as evolutionary insight and then sold to the public as settled science.

The problem begins with the most elementary confusion imaginable: the article conflates mutation frequency with immune-driven viral evolution.

These are not the same thing. Not even close.

A virus does not need to generate more random mutations overall for mass vaccination to promote immune escape. It merely needs to replicate in a host population exerting suboptimal, non-sterilizing immune pressure, so that variants with mutations conferring a selective advantage are preferentially retained and amplified. Evolution is not driven by mutation counts alone. It is driven by selection.

That’s how adaptive evolution works. And that is exactly where the article already starts to unravel.



The fatal category error

The article leans heavily on the claim that countries with higher C-19 vaccination rates showed lower ‘mutation frequency’ of the Delta variant over a narrow observation window. From this, it jumps to the sweeping conclusion that vaccination does not promote mutations. But this is a textbook category error.

Even if one were to accept, for the sake of argument, that more vaccination coincided with fewer mutations per sampled genome in a particular place and time, that still would not answer the relevant evolutionary question: what were these fewer mutations like? Under what immune conditions were they selected, and with what phenotypic consequences? Those are the questions that really matter.

A virus evolving in a heavily C-19-vaccinated population with incomplete protection faces a specific immune selective environment. In the latter, the virus is repeatedly exposed to an immune environment that is neither absent nor sterilizing. That is precisely the kind of setting in which immune escape selection can intensify. So the article does not refute the concern at all. It simply fails to explain the mechanism as the authors are immunologically too illiterate to understand how the virus adapts to a life-threatening immune response of the population.



Counting mutations is not the same as understanding evolution

The piece rests on the childish assumption that fewer observed mutations must mean less problematic evolution. That’s complete nonsense.

A viral lineage does not become more dangerous because it accumulates a large pile of random substitutions. It becomes more dangerous when a small number of strategically placed mutations improves its fitness in the prevailing host(ile) environment. A handful of adaptive changes can matter far more than a mountain of neutral noise.

Indeed, under strong selective pressure, diversity may even contract while adaptation accelerates. That is basic evolutionary biology. Suboptimal population-level immune pressure acts as a selection filter. It’s not like the virus sprays mutations around indiscriminately and then announce its presence by raising a simple counter.

So if a highly C-19-vaccinated population imposes a selective bottleneck that favors immune-evasive variants, the number of mutations per genome could even look superficially ‘controlled’ while the virus is in fact becoming better adapted to that very immune landscape.

That is why this publication is so intellectually hollow: it mistakes a crude descriptive metric for mechanistic understanding.



A cross-country snapshot correlation cannot settle a mechanistic evolutionary question

The analysis compares mutation frequency and vaccination coverage across 20 countries and notes an inverse correlation in 16 of them. It also acknowledges obvious outliers such as Australia, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. Already that should have prompted caution. Instead, the article barrels ahead.

But country-level comparisons of this sort are a graveyard of confounding variables: differences in testing intensity, sequencing depth, timing of Delta introduction, founder effects, travel restrictions, case ascertainment, prior infection rates, public-health interventions, demographic structure, and epidemic phase.

Once one admits that countries differ in all these respects, the claim that C-19 vaccination itself is the decisive explanatory variable becomes little more than wishful thinking dressed in a regression line.

Australia, for example, is treated as an exception because of stricter control measures. But once the authors concede that non-vaccine interventions can materially alter the observed signal, the headline collapses under its own weight.



If control measures, sampling practices, and epidemic timing can shape the outcome, then the article has not isolated C-19 vaccination as a causal explanation at all! It has simply noticed a pattern and attached a preferred narrative to it.

The article quietly concedes the key point it pretends to deny

Perhaps the most amusing part is that the publication itself acknowledges that mutations arising under positive selection pressure, including vaccine-induced immunity, are among the main drivers of viral evolution. That single admission is enough to sink the headline. Because once one accepts that vaccine-induced immunity can act as a selective pressure, the discussion is no longer about whether immunity shapes evolution. It obviously does. The only scientifically serious question is how it shapes evolution.

And here lies the essence of the immune escape theory.

If vaccine-induced immunity were robustly sterilizing, broadly protective, and capable of reliably shutting down infection and transmission, thereby inducing full-fledged herd immunity, the selective space available for immune escape would be far more constrained. But that is not the landscape that emerged. What emerged instead, especially in highly C-19-vaccinated populations, was widespread exposure to a virus replicating under incomplete immune control and repeatedly causing vaccine-breakthrough infections. That kind of landscape is evolutionarily dangerous. It does not eliminate selection pressure. It channels it.



The missing mechanism: population-level selection pressure under incomplete immune control

The article treats viral evolution as though it were adequately captured by comparing average mutation metrics between countries. It is not.

The most consequential immune escape variants are not necessarily born out of some neat country-level average. They may emerge through prolonged propagation in highly C-19-vaccinated populations where the virus remains under partial (i.e., suboptimal) immune pressure and, thereby, circulates long enough to explore adaptive solutions.



What matters is not merely how much virus circulates, but under what immune conditions, at what scale and for how long. In highly C-19-vaccinated populations, the virus is repeatedly tested against a partially effective immune barrier. It is therefore not surprising that selection may enrich for constellations that can better bypass that barrier.

That is exactly what simplistic ecological analyses fail to capture. They do not distinguish between neutral mutational drift and adaptive immune selection. They do not resolve evolutionary dynamics under sustained population-level immune pressure. They do not explain why particular spike constellations emerge and expand. And they certainly do not establish that highly C-19-vaccinated populations do not serve as a breeding ground for selected immune escape phenotypes. They merely serve as propaganda cover for those who are eager to believe that vaccination is incapable of failure, regardless of how it is implemented.



Selection pressure, not mutation arithmetic, is the elephant in the room

The virus doesn’t ‘care’ how many mutations an analyst counts per sequence. What matters to the virus is whether a mutation improves replication, transmission, or immune evasion in the host population it is encountering.

That is why the central premise of this publication is so embarrassingly simplistic.

It treats viral evolution as if it were a spelling contest in which one simply counts how many letters changed. But evolution is not a spelling contest. It is a filtering process. In a highly C-19-vaccinated population, the immune environment becomes a filter. And when that filter is strong enough to exert pressure but too weak to suppress transmission, it may preferentially enrich exactly those variants best able to evade it.

That is not a fringe concept. That is evolutionary logic.

So no, the question is not whether vaccination causes more of fewer mutations in some crude quantitative sense. The question is whether mass vaccination under real-world, non-sterilizing conditions can shape the direction of viral evolution toward immune escape. This article, as well as the original publication by Yeh and Contreras, does not answer that question. It does not even seem to understand it.



Tajima’s D does not save the story

The authors also invoke Tajima’s D as though this somehow upgrades the argument into something sophisticated. It does not.

A negative Tajima’s D may suggest demographic expansion or positive selection, but it does not identify the biological origin of that selection pressure. It does not tell us whether the pressure stems from vaccine-induced immunity, prior infection, changes in host contact structure, founder effects, or other epidemiological processes. Nor does it validate the grandiose claim that vaccine-driven mutation concerns have been ‘debunked.’

At most, it adds a layer of statistical decoration to an argument that remains conceptually confused from top to bottom.



The real-world lesson

What this publication actually demonstrates is something quite different from what it intended.

It demonstrates how readily public-facing science communication can confuse the public by collapsing a mechanistic evolutionary question into a simplistic talking point.



It demonstrates how a narrow, non-peer-reviewed, observational analysis can be inflated into rhetorical certainty. And it demonstrates how eager some commentators were to defend a mass vaccination campaign not by carefully interrogating its evolutionary consequences, but by declaring them impossible before they had even been properly studied.

That was never science. That was messaging. And messaging is precisely what collapses when the virus keeps doing what evolution has always done: adapt to the selective environment it is given.



Conclusion

The article itself admits a point that actually undermines its own rhetorical conclusion. It states that mutations emerging under positive selection pressure, such as vaccine/therapy-induced immunity, are a main driving force of viral evolution. That is a crucial concession. It means the relevant evolutionary question is not whether immunity can shape viral evolution ─it obviously can─ but what kind of immune pressure is being exerted, in which host populations, and whether it is sterilizing or suboptimal. The problem is that C-19 mass vaccination in highly SC-2-exposed populations does not create broad sterilizing immunity; it creates a landscape in which viruses replicating in partially immune hosts are repeatedly challenged and therefore selected for immune escape. The article never refutes that. It merely shows that crude mutation counts may be lower in some more-vaccinated settings during one short observational period. It counts mutations the way a child counts pebbles on a beach, then imagines it has understood the tides. No wonder it misses the current.

Hence, this publication did not debunk the concern that mass C-19 vaccination can promote viral evolution toward immune escape. It merely exposed the primitive inability of the authors to distinguish between mutation frequency and selection-driven adaptation. That is not a minor oversight. It is such a basic conceptual blunder that one is almost tempted to admire the confidence with which it is paraded as insight.

The headline this poor Indian lady used for her article certainly deserves to be remembered, of course not at all as a scientific correction, but as a small monument to the kind of naive astonishment that appears whenever evolutionary biology refuses to obey public-health dogma. Far from debunking a myth, her piece, summarizing the publication by Yeh and Contreras, confirms a different and far more persistent one: that one can understand viral evolution without understanding immune selection!

It reminds me of those pea-brained WHO scientists who pretended that mass C-19 vaccination was the best possible way to stop the SC-2 pandemic. I can only hope that my critique exposes them as ridiculous and strips away every last shred of credibility they still retain in the eyes of the broader public.