A recent commentary by Zhang et al. (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(26)00192-1/abstract) attempts to interpret the unusual epidemiology of BA.3.2 as a signal of increasingly ‘complex population immunity,’ a transition toward endemicity, and –remarkably – suggests that the higher relative prevalence of BA.3.2 in young children may reflect age-specific viral adaptation or enhanced immune evasion in children.

This line of reasoning is not just speculative –it reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the interaction between viral evolution and host immunity.





Mistaking Constraint for Equilibrium

The authors interpret the absence of large synchronized waves and the co-circulation of multiple lineages as evidence of a system moving toward endemic stability. But this ignores a crucial point: co-circulation without dominance is not a sign of equilibrium – it is a hallmark of constraint.

These folks don’t even seem to be aware that previous pandemics were not brought to an end by the sustained co-circulation of multiple viral (sub)lineages. Instead, the pandemic strain itself generally evolved into the form that later became endemic, as seen with the 1918 influenza pandemic (‘Spanish flu’).

As I have repeatedly argued, when a virus accumulates large numbers of spike (S) mutations yet fails to achieve a clear transmissibility advantage, this does not indicate successful adaptation. It indicates that the virus is running out of effective evolutionary options within its current solution space. Incremental amino-acid substitutions – particularly in S protein – are increasingly unable to deliver meaningful gains in transmissibility under widespread immune pressure (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/when-the-system-doesnt-bounce-back; https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/the-virus-has-no-big-hands-left-to).

What Zhang et al. describe as ‘complex population immunity’ acting as a barrier to new dominant variants is, in reality, the very mechanism that forces the virus into a constrained, metastable state. This is not stabilization. It is saturation!



The Fiction of ‘Child-Specific Adaptation’

Even more problematic is the suggestion that BA.3.2 preferentially infects young children because of ‘adaptation to age-dependent host factors’ or ‘enhanced immune evasion in children’.

This interpretation is biologically beyond shallow.

Children are not a distinct evolutionary niche requiring specialized viral adaptation. What they represent is something much simpler and far more important: a population with relatively unconditioned adaptive immunity.

In highly Covid-19 (C-19)-vaccinated adult populations, repeated exposure to S-based antigens –through vaccination and infection – has generated a strong but narrowly focused and suboptimal adaptive immune response. This creates intense selective pressure on S-mediated viral entry and immune recognition. The virus responds by accumulating mutations, but those mutations come at a cost: they increasingly compromise intrinsic fitness.

Children, by contrast, are less shaped by this immune conditioning. Their immune responses rely more heavily on innate and broadly reactive mechanisms, and less on narrowly focused, S-specific adaptive responses. Under conditions of high infectious pressure, this can result in relatively higher infection rates – not because the virus has ‘adapted’ to children, but because the immunological landscape differs.

To interpret this as viral adaptation to children is to invert cause and effect.





Repeating the Influenza Fallacy

The analogy to the 2022–23 influenza season – where increased disease burden in younger individuals was attributed to insufficient vaccine coverage – is equally misplaced.

Respiratory virus epidemiology in younger populations is not primarily governed by vaccine coverage. It is shaped by the balance between innate and adaptive immunity. Younger individuals often experience higher incidence during periods of intense viral circulation precisely because their adaptive immunity is less mature or less repeatedly boosted. This is a well-established feature of acute, self-limiting viral infections.

Crucially, these infections contribute to the natural maturation and broadening of immune responses.

To suggest that this pattern should be corrected by expanding C-19 vaccination into younger age groups ignores this fundamental immunological principle. It risks substituting a narrow, antigen-specific immune imprint for a broader, functionally more versatile immune response, thereby promoting immune escape in populations subjected to mass vaccination during an ongoing acute viral pandemic.





Misreading Immune Escape

The deeper issue in Zhang et al.’s reasoning is their failure to recognize what extensive S remodeling actually signifies.

They correctly note that BA.3.2 exhibits substantial immune evasion. But they interpret this as part of a normal adaptive trajectory within a system approaching endemicity!

This misses the critical point:



the virus is investing heavily in mutation, yet achieving only modest epidemiological success and only a poorly pronounced competitive advantage.

That is not efficient adaptation. It is a sign of diminishing returns.

In my previous analyses, I have described this as a situation in which the virus has ‘no big hands left to play’ – the major gains achievable through S-mediated changes have largely been exhausted (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/the-virus-has-no-big-hands-left-to). What remains are increasingly complex and costly mutational combinations that fail to deliver decisive advantages.

This is precisely what one would expect in a system approaching an evolutionary bottleneck.



Metastability, Not Endemicity!

The authors conclude that prolonged co-circulation and absence of global waves may signal a transition toward endemicity.

But this interpretation confuses lack of dominance with stability.

A system in which:

multiple variants co-circulate,

none achieves clear dominance,

extensive mutation fails to translate into clear-cut increased fitness,

is not necessarily stable. It rather points to a metastable situation – a state in which the system persists under constraint but is unable to progress through conventional adaptive pathways.

Such systems do not gradually settle. They often undergo qualitative shifts once existing mechanisms are exhausted (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/from-breakthrough-to-breakdown-when.



A Misguided and Dangerous Policy Implication

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the commentary is the suggestion that the observed epidemiology might justify increased vaccination of children .

This recommendation rests on a chain of flawed and immunologically ill-founded assumptions:

That higher infection rates in children reflect specific viral adaptation rather than age-related differences in population immunity, that this represents a failure of protection rather than a normal immunological process, and that further vaccination would correct this dynamic.

If anything, widespread C-19 vaccination strategies that focus the immune response narrowly on S epitopes may contribute to the very selective pressures driving immune escape of viruses that typically causing acute, self-limiting infections.

To extend such strategies into populations that are currently less immunologically conditioned risks amplifying the underlying problem rather than solving it. And this does not even account for the significant adverse effects associated with mRNA vaccines, which comprise the bulk of the C-19 vaccine arsenal.





Conclusion: When a Lack of Insight and Weak Immunological Understanding Lead So-Called Experts to Misread Patterns

Zhang et al. correctly identify that the epidemiology of BA.3.2 is unusual. But they misinterpret what those patterns mean.

They interpret constraint as equilibrium.

They interpret immune pressure as protection.

They interpret epidemiological shifts as viral adaptation to age groups.

In doing so, they arrive at conclusions that are not only unconvincing but misleading.



It astonishes me beyond words how scientists at top-tier institutions can produce interpretations so empty in substance and so superficial in reasoning.

The current evolutionary behavior of SARS-CoV-2 is not well described by models of smooth adaptation toward endemic coexistence. It is better understood as a system under intensifying constraint, in which conventional evolutionary pathways are yielding diminishing returns.

Recognizing that distinction is not a matter of semantics. It is essential for understanding where this evolutionary trajectory may lead – and for avoiding policy responses that are based on comforting but incorrect assumptions and, as such, profoundly irresponsible from both an individual and a public health perspective.

Lastly, it doesn’t surprise me in the least that The Lancet would publish such nonsense. It only once again confirms how corrupt this journal is, as I already pointed out about ten years ago, when it published the WHO’s manipulated analysis of a vaccine study that supposedly showed 100% (!) efficacy of an Ebola vaccine, as can be read on my website (https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/guinea-the-ebola-vaccine-trial-and-the-reported-interim-results).

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