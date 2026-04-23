Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Deb Flower-Smith's avatar
Deb Flower-Smith
2d

Thank you once again Dr. Bossche. Money talks and the Lancet has deep pockets.

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
2dEdited

"The suggestion that BA.3.2 preferentially infects young children because of ‘adaptation to age-dependent host factors’ or enhanced immune evasion in children."

I have no education in virology or population-based immunity, but this statement is "downright" silly to me. My question would be: At what age do children change to "adult" immune systems? When does the human larva become a human butterfly?

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