At first glance, the world currently appears strangely calm.

The Covid-19 pandemic no longer dominates the headlines.

The war in Ukraine has become ‘routine’ and escalation in the Middle East repeatedly seems to stop just short of catastrophe.

Artificial intelligence continues to expand at breathtaking speed while mankind still behaves as though it remains largely under control.

Yet beneath this apparent stability lies something profoundly unsettling.

All these situations share a remarkably similar structural pattern: two highly adaptive entities are locked into a chronic struggle in which neither side is yet capable of fully controlling the other.

This is the hallmark of a metastable system.

Such systems often appear stable precisely because opposing forces temporarily balance one another. But this balance is deceptive. In reality, the system remains fundamentally unstable because both parties continue adapting in ways that progressively increase internal tension while yielding diminishing functional returns.

This is exactly what I have repeatedly described as currently happening in the ongoing immune escape pandemic.





The Immune Escape Pandemic as a Metastable System

Our public health authorities and so-called ‘health experts’ frequently interpret the current evolutionary landscape of SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) as reassuring. Their simplistic interpretation is based on the following observations:

fewer severe acute cases, fewer hospitalizations, fewer acute deaths;

lower wastewater viral loads;

absence of explosive global waves;

co-circulation of multiple SC-2 variants without a clearly dominant strain.

These ignorant folks interpret this as evidence that the virus is gradually settling into stable endemicity and becoming seasonal, pretty much like the flu virus!

But what if the opposite is true? What if the apparent calm reflects not true equilibrium but rather a metastable balance generated by chronic adaptation between two competing systems: co-circulating viral variants on the one hand and suboptimal population-level immunity on the other?



In highly C-19-vaccinated regions, the virus continues to evolve under intense immune pressure while the immune system continuously adapts to the virus’s changing phenotype. Each side attempts to escape the control imposed by the other. The result is an evolutionary arms race. At first, this race generates a substantial gain-of-function for both parties: newly selected immune escape variants acquire a substantial fitness advantage and rapidly begin to dominate in prevalence, whereas immune refocusing enables the host population to profoundly reshape its adaptive immune response.

But over time, both systems begin operating within an increasingly constrained adaptive space. The virus continues accumulating mutations, particularly in Spike, yet additional mutations increasingly yield only marginal improvements in transmissibility or immune escape. Simultaneously, the immune system remains chronically activated and repeatedly re-stimulated by breakthrough infections, thereby becoming subject to immune dysregulation while progressively losing efficiency in coordinated viral clearance.

This creates the illusion of stability in highly C-19-vaccinated populations. But metastable systems are not truly stable. They persist only because the opposing adaptive forces remain temporarily balanced.





The Dangerous Illusion of Control

This is precisely why the current epidemiological calm may be so misleading and dangerous. The virus appears partially constrained while the immune system appears only partially protective. Neither side fully wins. Neither side fully loses.

But precisely because neither side gains decisive control, the system itself continuously accumulates tension while attempting to maintain functional adaptability.

Importantly, our incompetent public health authorities and ditto experts make people mistake metastability of the SC-2 landscape in highly C-19-vaccinated populations for endemicity and seasonality! They pretend that recurrent SC-2 infections in these populations are the ‘new normal’ and that society will simply have to live with this new epidemiological situation.

Of course, insane interpretations lead to insane recommendations, the most baffling of which is that age groups with the highest Covid-related death rates should take updated boosters on an annual basis! However, the truth of the matter is that the virus is not under control and that evolution under constraint does not proceed indefinitely through endless fine-tuning. This is not biologically plausible. Once incremental adaptive pathways begin yielding diminishing returns, systems tend to reorganize, sometimes suddenly and dramatically. At some point, even a relatively small negative impact on viral transmissibility may no longer trigger a proportional counterbalance, but instead could suffice to provoke a dramatic phase transition that completely transforms the viral landscape.

In this chronic immune escape pandemic, the ultimate nonlinear adaptive jump is obvious: a new coronavirus, most likely endowed with targeted functionally relevant glycan-site changes on Spike that trigger enhanced viral virulence in large cohorts of vaccine-primed individuals (aka Hi-Vi-Cron).

Escalation of chronic pathogen immune escape into hyperacute disease is not an exception to evolutionary principles. It is a consequence of them. The messages and interpretations spread by public health authorities and so-called ‘health experts’ are therefore highly misleading and profoundly dangerous, as their misinformation will inevitably cause society in highly C-19-vaccinated populations to be caught off guard.





The Same Pattern Exists in Modern Warfare

The ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East strikingly illustrate similar metastable dynamics.

Russia and Ukraine continuously adapt to one another:

new drones;

new countermeasures;

new missile systems;

new defensive strategies;

new allies, etc.

Likewise, Iran on the one hand, and the United States joined by Israel on the other, continuously respond to each escalation with carefully calibrated counter-escalation.

At first glance, these conflicts appear ‘under control’ because:

front lines stabilize;

peace talks and cease-fire pauses mitigate the acuteness of the conflict;

neither side fully collapses;

escalation remains temporarily contained.

Given their global impact, the world therefore begins to regard these wars as a new type of geopolitical management strategy. However, in reality, the system believed to represent the ‘new normal’ continuously accumulates tension. This is because the opposing adaptive military strategies increasingly generate diminishing strategic gains, growing complexity and escalating systemic fragility.

Such balance cannot persist indefinitely. At some point, even a relatively small impact on the adaptability of either enemy may no longer trigger a proportional counterbalance and may already suffice to provoke a dramatic phase transition that completely transforms the battlefield. In modern warfare, the ultimate nonlinear adaptive jump is obvious: nuclear escalation.





AI Represents Another Metastable Arms Race

The same logic increasingly applies to humanity’s relationship with artificial intelligence.

Humanity continuously develops:

safeguards;

regulations;

ethical frameworks;

alignment strategies.

Meanwhile, AI systems continuously improve in:

autonomous reasoning;

self-learning;

optimization capacity;

operational independence.

Again, the system currently appears ‘manageable’ because opposing adaptive mechanisms remain temporarily balanced. Given its global foothold, this pseudo-stable equilibrium will soon be considered by many as part of our new ‘normal’ private and professional lifestyle.

However, in this case, the party with the greatest adaptive capacity is obvious. There can be little doubt that mankind’s control may become increasingly fragile as AI approaches autonomous functionality beyond direct human dependence or control.

We all acknowledge that small incremental progress could suddenly trigger AI’s full autonomy,

Incremental adaptation may therefore suddenly give way to a qualitative transition, causing countless individuals to feel completely worthless.



Nature Repeatedly Warns Us About Metastability

Nature provides countless examples of metastable systems accumulating hidden stress before abrupt collapse.

The snow cornice

A snow cornice can hang motionless above a mountain slope for months while internal instability silently increases. Eventually, one additional snowflake, or even some minor vibration, may trigger a catastrophic avalanche.

Tectonic plates

Tectonic plates may remain quiet for decades while pressure continuously accumulates beneath the surface. Then a seemingly minor perturbation suddenly crosses the threshold of what those plates can absorb or compensate for and triggers a massive earthquake.

Material fatigue

Materials exposed to repeated subcritical stress develop microscopic damage that accumulates over time until the structure abruptly fails despite no obvious external warning.

In all these examples:

the final trigger is not the true cause; it is the proverbial last straw ─ or worse, the final crack that makes the dam give way under the pressure;

apparent stability is deceptive;

chronic stress accumulation precedes sudden nonlinear transition to an entirely new configuration.



Why Sudden Transition Becomes Increasingly Likely

The key principle is simple: systems locked in chronic adaptive struggle cannot indefinitely maintain stability through marginal gains. Eventually, adaptive pathways narrow while compensatory mechanisms lose efficiency. This drastically increases the probability that one side undergoes more radical reorganization.



When the stressed system causes metastability at a global level, the impact of the ultimate phase transition will equally be huge and widespread.

In the case of SC-2, the virus almost certainly possesses greater adaptive capacity than the host population because:

i) viral evolution operates exponentially faster;

ii) enormous replication numbers generate continuous experimentation with mutations or recombinations;

iii) structural remodeling may still permit dramatic functional versatility in terms of phenotypic shifts.

I have repeatedly argued that this could eventually involve profound changes in Spike glycosylation or other mechanisms enabling the virus to escape current evolutionary constraints.

People continue to challenge me on the timeline and sometimes even question my credibility because the long-predicted Hi-Vi-Cron has not yet emerged.

However, given that functionally relevant glycan-site changes on Spike are generally rarer than ordinary amino acid substitutions, that viral evolutionary dynamics are slowing down as a result of the marginal gains yielded by additional mutations, and that viral load is becoming more diluted as a result of the increasing prevalence of chronic or prolonged SC-2 infection resulting in more protracted viral shedding, it is not surprising that Hi-Vi-Cron has not yet emerged.

However, we have no way whatsoever of estimating when Hi-Vi-Cron might appear. So to speak, it could be tomorrow, but it could just as well take several more months. In my humble opinion, however, the chance that its appearance will still take many additional months is very small.

In warfare, nuclear weapons represent the nonlinear adaptive leap. We do not know how long it could possibly take before any of the parties involved uses them. It will all depend on how long the chronicity caused by a diversified spectrum of non-nuclear warfare tools and strategies remains sustainable for one or the other enemy.

In AI, autonomous self-directed functionality may represent the nonlinear leap.

Realistically speaking, it is difficult to ignore that all three systems contribute to their own destabilization while chronically evolving as they try to maintain function. Hence, escalation at some point seems highly likely. However, it is impossible to predict which one will be the first to collapse.





The Most Disturbing Realization

What increasingly obsesses me is that all three systems may ultimately produce catastrophic outcomes, not because they were initially uncontrolled but because they remained metastably balanced for too long while continuously accumulating adaptive tension.

Chronic adaptive competition between highly flexible systems that are no longer capable of fully controlling one another may ultimately be the defining characteristic of the next global crisis threatening mankind.

The apparent calm should therefore not reassure us, especially not because metastable systems often appear most stable shortly before they undergo irreversible transition.

However, unlike the selective losses that would be caused by Hi-Vi-Cron, the human losses resulting from nuclear escalation or AI-driven societal collapse and psychological despair would likely be largely random and non-selective.