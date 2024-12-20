https://www.cairnspost.com.au/lifestyle/health/australias-first-mrna-covid-vaccine-candidate-could-solve-immune-imprinting-problem/news-story/0082546e557b54c71bbbb6af81e738d3 (link to the study in the article).

My comment: This is yet another example of how some professors believe they possess divine talent while having absolutely no clue about how mRNA vaccines interact with the immune system. Perhaps they should pick up my book (‘The inescapable immune escape pandemic’) and read about how mRNA vaccines induce immune refocusing. Then they might understand how mRNA boosters (with ancestral vaccines) reorient the immune system toward more conserved, immuno-subdominant domains within the receptor-binding domain (RBD). If you later boost this immune response with the RBD domain itself, you can, of course, achieve high antibody (Ab) titers. However, by the time you reach this stage, mass vaccination with the ancestral vaccine will have already caused large-scale immune escape! The latter also promotes natural selection of variants that are insufficiently neutralized by the high titers of Abs against the RBD (after the third vaccination with their RBD construct). The result, therefore, of these high titers is that they will even more quickly and drastically drive further immune refocusing, leading to the production of new, sub-neutralizing Abs against immunorecessive epitopes that no longer even reside within the RBD.

Their vaccine approach would merely enhance viral immune escape and immune pathology. Their research is therefore a total waste of time and resources. Their data in mice are nice (?) for publications , but so obsolete and detached from the real world that I wouldn’t even use such paper to wipe my butt.