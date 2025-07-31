One of my followers just dropped this rotten egg in my inbox:

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2025/07/28/bqdr-j28.html

Guys, I’m seriously getting fed up with all this bullshit. Political parties keep pointing fingers at each other for making bad calls and still failing to end this never-ending Covid mess. Like seriously—since when has any political party ever solved a complex problem? Especially not one that’s rooted in complicated biology and misguided human intervention. If you’re looking for actual understanding, politicians are the last people to listen to.

I don’t know which clueless socialists wrote this article, but they’re straight-up stupid if they think public health measures alone could’ve ended the pandemic. They’re pretending the tools exist to fix this, when they clearly don’t. These scientifically illiterate weasels should go read my Substack and maybe learn something.

And yeah, the current administration? Also a total fail. Not at all because of the mass layoffs or slashing budgets, but because they still haven’t figured out the only way to stop this public health disaster and save lives is to mandate mass prophylaxis with antivirals. Yes, I said mandate it. I don’t care if it’s ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, or something else—as long as it’s safe and works to prevent reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 variants.

I can keep screaming this from the rooftops, but human stupidity seems unstoppable. It’s like watching two dumb dogs fighting over a bone until a smarter one runs off with it. Except this time, the smart dog is nature.

And if we let nature take over, it’s gonna wipe out big chunks of these heavily vaccinated populations—starting with long Covid sufferers and those hit by vaccine breakthrough infections. This isn’t fearmongering. The way the virus evolves, and how our immune system adapts, explains it all. But they still won’t listen. They won’t even bother reading my latest Substack post where I spell out the coming public health catastrophe in plain English (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/highly-covid-19-vaccinated-populations?r=y46t6).

These aren’t predictions anymore. This is turning into cold, hard reality. And yeah, I’ll admit—nailing the exact timing’s been tough, because the human immune system is incredibly adaptable and has been doing everything it can to hold the virus back. But, as I explain in my article, that flexibility is running out. The virus is now hijacking innate immunity—which, unfortunately, sucks at adapting.



