One of the more interesting observations recently shared by mutation trackers is that BA.3.2-derived lineages appear to perform remarkably well not only in highly Covid-19 (C-19)-vaccinated populations, but also in regions where vaccine coverage has remained relatively low:

Some scientists find this difficult to reconcile with the idea that BA.3.2 is an immune escape lineage.

I don’t.

In fact, I think it illustrates a fundamental misunderstanding of how viral evolution operates once an immune escape pandemic has entered its chronic phase.



The implicit assumption seems to be the following:

If BA.3.2 evolved under vaccine-driven immune selection pressure, shouldn’t it lose its competitive advantage once it spreads into populations where that immune pressure is much weaker?

At first glance, that might sound quite reasonable. Unfortunately, viral evolution is rarely that simple ─at least not for those who appreciate the evolutionary dynamics of a virus continuously adapting to persistent, incremental, yet suboptimal population-level immune selection pressure on infectivity and transmissibility.

The fundamental mistake made by those who fail to appreciate these evolutionary dynamics is to assume that immune escape and intrinsic transmissibility remain permanently coupled!

They don’t.

Immune selection pressure determines which variants are selected. Once selected, however, those variants no longer compete primarily on the basis of antigenic escape but on the basis of their overall viral fitness.

During the early stages of the pandemic, before substantial population immunity had developed, pre-Omicron variants were primarily selected because they possessed higher intrinsic transmissibility. They simply spread better.

The emergence of Omicron fundamentally changed that evolutionary landscape.

In highly C-19-vaccinated populations, immune escape suddenly became the dominant driver of selection. Hence, variants capable of infecting individuals with vaccine-primed immunity enjoyed an obvious competitive advantage.



But evolution does not optimize only one characteristic. Once immune escape has secured a substantial competitive advantage in highly C-19-vaccinated populations, natural selection is free to optimize every other component of viral fitness that remains evolutionarily accessible, particularly intrinsic transmissibility. Consequently, an immune escape lineage can continue becoming more transmissible even without acquiring additional immune escape mutations.

In other words, once BA.3.2 and its descendants had successfully escaped the prevailing immune landscape, evolution was free to further optimize their intrinsic transmissibility.

Those improvements do not disappear simply because the virus enters a population with lower vaccination coverage!

Indeed, once a lineage has evolved enhanced intrinsic transmissibility on top of immune escape, there is no reason to expect its success to remain confined to highly C-19-vaccinated populations.

On the contrary! Improved intrinsic transmissibility represents a fitness advantage largely independent of the immune status of the next host population.

That is precisely why an immune escape lineage can eventually outperform competing variants even in populations where vaccine-derived immune pressure is relatively modest.

There is therefore nothing paradoxical about BA.3.2 spreading efficiently in poorly C-19-vaccinated regions.

The real mistake is to imagine that immune escape variants remain ‘immune escape specialists.’ Evolution does not preserve labels, though. It preserves fitness.

Once selected, every lineage continues accumulating whatever mutations further improve its reproductive success. This is exactly what one would expect from a virus that has entered a prolonged period of constrained evolution.

Because the competitive advantage conferred by additional immune escape mutations has become increasingly marginal among currently co-circulating SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) lineages, natural selection is expected to place greater emphasis on mutations that improve other components of overall viral fitness, particularly intrinsic transmissibility.

This may also explain why recent mutation trackers increasingly report amino acid substitutions not only in Spike but also in several non-Spike proteins. Many of these mutations likely provide only marginal improvements in overall viral fitness. Individually, their phenotypic impact is expected to be minimal; collectively, however, they may gradually optimize viral replication, stability, innate immune antagonism or transmissibility while remaining insufficient to fundamentally alter the virus’s biological behavior of the virus. They merely make an already successful lineage slightly more successful.

Paradoxically, this conservative evolutionary strategy may explain the extraordinary duration of the current evolutionary regime. The observation reported by some mutation spotters fits, therefore, remarkably well with the concept of a prolonged metastable phase that I have described repeatedly. The virus continues buying time through countless incremental improvements.

Each small gain postpones ─but does not eliminate─ the need for a fundamentally different adaptive solution.

This is why I do not interpret the current evolutionary dynamics as evidence that SC-2 is settling into endemic equilibrium.

Quite the opposite!

The prolonged coexistence of multiple unrelated immune escape lineages, together with increasingly modest fitness gains and gradual optimization of intrinsic transmissibility, suggests to me that the virus is extracting the last remaining benefits from conventional amino acid-based adaptation.

Whether this process eventually culminates in the phase transition that I have termed Hi-Vi-Cron remains my unchanged prediction.

In conclusion, I certainly do not find it difficult to understand why an immune escape lineage that has subsequently acquired additional transmissibility-enhancing mutations can ultimately dominate even in populations with relatively low C-19 vaccine coverage. On the contrary, once immune escape has been established and selection shifts toward optimizing overall viral fitness, that is precisely what evolutionary theory would predict!