Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Truth and Justice's avatar
Truth and Justice
1d

Message for Jeff and Faith: I will post later what the unvaccinated can do to protect themselves: the prevention protocol based on the alternative medicine which includes vitamins, supplements, and herbs. There is also a protocol for the vaccinated people. I won't post it unless someone request it. As for the shedding, here is the best treatment protocol from Dr. Peter McCollough: one capsule of Nattokinase, Turmeric, and Bromelaine on empty stomach twice a day. It works remarkably well against shedding from people who have taken the covid shots if you are unvaccinated. Dr. Peter McCollough also said that those who took these mRNA shots should also folow his protocol. Any information I post is not advice. It's only for educational purposes and is based on my own research and experience.

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Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
1d

🙏

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