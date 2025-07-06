Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Conklin's avatar
William Conklin
8d

I never got the vaccine, but I have friends and family members who did I’ve had approximately 10 friends and family members either get dementia or died from turbo cancer. A 32-year-old male died of heart condition that came out of nowhere. One friend lost her ability to swallow and couldn’t communicate, and they kept her alive for weeks before they finally barely heard her say that she wanted to die. These people were all fully vaccinated and refused to talk to me because I warned them. It was obvious from the beginning that this vaccination was not necessary if it can be even called a vaccination and that the mRNA was an extremely dangerous platform and would do everything GERT says plus a lot more nasty stuff. I lost most of my friends because I refused to agree with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Local Boy's avatar
Local Boy
8d

The ignorance is widespread and deep among physicians. I spoke with a doctor and nurse this past week at a health fair. I asked him about the elevated all-cause mortality that won't subside. Doc didn't know what that was. Told me the vax saved millions of lives. This guy works in the ER where they were killing people with intubation and remdesivir in 2021. Total know-it-all who didn't like any voice but his own. My point is the medical community has learned nothing because discussing such subjects among peers is forbidden. Good luck asking for anti viral medications.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture