This is the article Christine got so excited about:

This ain’t Christine at her best!

First, I do not understand Christine’s excitement about this paper. It is one of many thousands of publications demonstrating the non-specific effects of vaccine adjuvantation and the bystander activation of heterologously stimulated antigen (Ag)-specific T cells.



TLR agonist–mediated adjuvantation induces abundant cytokine production that will - unsurprisingly - activate immune cells but also carries the risk of undesirable inflammatory side effects. Adjuvanted ovalbumin (OVA) elicits strong T-cell responses in C57BL/6J mice and consequently induces pathogen-nonspecific cytokine responses that mitigate disease symptoms caused by a wide range of non-antigenically related pathogens.



None of this is new! None of this is spectacular. And none of this is desirable in the context of universal vaccines.

After all these years, Bali Pulendran and his colleagues still appear not to have grasped that ‘bombarding’ the immune system with TLR agonists does not lead to safe and efficacious vaccines - let alone universal ones! Or perhaps they have, and that is precisely why OVA was added to the formulation. It makes the system easier to manipulate as this highly immunogenic protein (containing the dominant SIINFEKL peptide epitope) can trigger robust CD8⁺ Tc responses even in C57BL/6J (non-transgenic) mice, particularly when heavily adjuvanted. These inbred mice express H-2Kᵇ MHC class I molecules, which are ideally suited to present the SIINFEKL peptide. Under these highly specific experimental conditions, TLR-adjuvanted OVA-based vaccines readily stimulate cytokine-secreting CD8⁺ T cells alongside induction of CD4⁺ T helper responses.

As explained below, this is not a viable pathway toward universal vaccines! Nor is it specific to mucosal immunization. I would not be surprised if the same effects were observed following parenteral administration - yet this comparison was not addressed in this paper.

As already noted, the observed vaccine effect is primarily driven by abundant cytokine and chemokine secretion, whether derived from innate immune cells or activated T cells. These mediators function by upregulating activation markers and Ag-presenting molecules on immune-competent cells or by directly stimulating innate immune effectors. The approach centers on amplifying immune activation rather than on targeted education of functional immune responses - for example, induction of cytotoxic, pathogenicity-specific immune effector cells.

The publication is replete with quantitative descriptors of immune activation: ‘greater abundance,’ ‘increase,’ ‘enhancement,’ ‘higher,’ ‘acceleration’ - yet it offers no genuinely novel mechanistic insight into pathogen-specific immune recognition.



There is absolutely nothing ‘amazing’ or ‘genuinely exciting’ about this work, and it is far from ‘a striking demonstration of how harnessing innate immune pathways could enable cross-pathogen defense.’

Christine’s comparison of the immunization approach described by Zhang et al. with live attenuated vaccines (LAVs) is entirely misplaced. The impact of LAVs on innate immune training and reprogramming is far stronger, broader (including Natural Killer [NK] cells) and more durable due to sustained replication and ongoing Ag synthesis. Replicating platforms engage multiple pattern-recognition pathways simultaneously and remodel tissue-level immunity in ways that non-replicating systems simply cannot.

By contrast, TLR-adjuvanted vaccines activate a far more limited repertoire of innate signaling pathways. T cells recruited by heavily adjuvanted vaccines may provide cytokine signals that transiently maintain innate immune cells in a heightened, more responsive state for weeks or months or increase their sensitivity to subsequent Ag exposure, thereby conferring some kind of ‘prolonged’ symptomatic protection. I strongly doubt, however, that this effect is truly durable. Demonstrating genuine durability would require infectious re-challenge not merely at three months, but at one year, for example -which is entirely feasible even in murine models.

It is well established that strong adjuvant-mediated priming of Ag-specific memory T cells can lead to bystander, cytokine-driven activation of unrelated Ag-specific T cells upon heterologous challenge. The same concept applies to the reported protection study using heterologous adjuvanted Ag (OVA) in previously infection-experienced mice.

Such mechanisms of immune protection are not inherently desirable: they predispose to exaggerated inflammatory responses and potential autoreactivity, thereby increasing the risk of tissue damage upon repeated exposure or challenge. That is not how one should train the immune system!

I am equally skeptical of the mouse asthma model used. It does not recapitulate the complexity of chronic human asthma. The murine model is based on artificially induced Th2-biased allergic sensitization. In this context, TLR-adjuvanted vaccine-stimulated T-cell activation mitigates allergic airway inflammation simply by shifting immune polarization from Th2 toward Th1.

This directional immune deviation suppresses allergen-specific IgE responses that were initially artificially primed under Th2-biased experimental conditions. That does not constitute broad protection against human asthma pathology. It remains unclear why results from the OT-II CD4⁺ T-cell adoptive transfer and OVA-alum asthma model are not critically discussed in the core text.

Transitioning to outbred mice, alternative vaccine antigens or immunopathology models more representative of human disease would likely attenuate - if not abolish - the partially protective immunity observed at three months. Do the authors have the courage to test this?

Furthermore, none of the molecular ‘stamp-collection’ assays presented in the core text assess the functional capacity of stimulated T cells to eliminate pathogen-infected host cells. An ex vivo CTL (cytotoxic T lymphocyte) assay would be essential to evaluate whether CD8⁺ T cells acquire genuine cytotoxic function. I strongly suspect such assays, whether performed or omitted, would reveal a lack of effective cytotoxic activity, thereby underscoring the inability of these vaccines to eliminate infected cells. Notably, functional outcomes of ex vivo stimulation of OVA-specific T cells are not addressed in this publication.

For immune training to be both efficacious and safe, it must involve pathogenicity-specific, cell-based innate immunity - not Ag-agnostic, cytokine-mediated amplification driven by strong adaptive immune stimulation. Broad Th1-biased cytokine release is not synonymous with safe and protective immunity.



It is striking that this approach resembles an ‘immune bombshell’ used merely to diminish disease symptoms or transiently reduce pathogen load, without preventing or sterilizing infection. That should raise concern as suboptimal immunity is a well-recognized driver of pathogen immune escape.

These vaccines cannot provide true ‘early control of infection,’ as the authors suggest, nor can they reliably limit immune pathology. Their conclusion regarding reduced immunopathology is based on decreased infection-induced inflammation following vaccination, yet they have not assessed the risk of pathology resulting from reactivation of vaccine-primed inflammatory circuits upon repeated exposure.

In conclusion, the vaccines described confer protection against symptoms, not against infection. As such, they are unsuitable as pandemic countermeasures. Non-sterilizing vaccines inevitably permit asymptomatic transmission and foster immune selection of more infectious immune escape variants, thereby undermining herd immunity and failing to halt transmission. This dynamic was clearly observed during the SARS-CoV-2 mass vaccination campaign.

Moreover, there are safety concerns. The observed symptomatic protection relies heavily on activation and recall of CD4⁺ and CD8⁺ T cells that secrete cytokines and chemokines capable of broadly amplifying immune responses against whatever Ag is present - potentially including self-antigens or pathogen-derived, self-mimicking Ags (!) - when induced by a strongly adjuvanted, highly immunogenic protein such as OVA.

Claims of protection against immunopathology based on an artificial allergic mouse model reflect a limited understanding of immune-mediated pathology, which is frequently associated with excessive T cell stimulation!

The authors characterize their approach as a conceptual shift from traditional pathogen-specific vaccination toward a model relying on Th1-dependent cytokine secretion to mitigate infection or disease caused by diverse pathogens. In my view, this effect is temporary, not durable as implied, and does not represent a promising path toward universal vaccines.

If universal vaccines are to be achieved, they must rely on targeted immune education of NK cells capable of recognizing and eliminating pathogen-infected or otherwise pathologically altered host cells, ideally as of an early stage of infection or pathological alteration. This requires precise epigenetic reprogramming of NK cells, not indiscriminate activation of adaptive immunity or generalized innate stimulation.

I encourage close scrutiny of further preclinical- and any clinical - development of this approach. I can already tell you upfront: it will fail. It is not only conceptually flawed but also inappropriate for pandemic preparedness, which requires vaccines capable of preventing infection and enabling sterilizing herd immunity. But the authors appear not to have drawn lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, instead persisting with an adjuvant-centric paradigm that prioritizes inflammatory amplification over pathogen-specific or, even better, pathogenicity-specific immune control.

What they describe as ‘integrated organ immunity’ is, in my view, an inflated conceptual construct unsupported by translational proof of concept.

After decades of work in the TLR adjuvant field, no compelling evidence in humans has emerged from their efforts. What has emerged is substantial public expenditure without proportional public health return!

Back in the days when I headed the Gates Foundation’s Vaccine Discovery, none of this reckless adjuvant-euphoric pseudo-vaccine research got funded, as it neither aligns with the biological requirements for pandemic control nor with responsible universal vaccine design. It therefore has no place in global health.

