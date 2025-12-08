This is just a heads-up regarding my upcoming Substack post. I always say -genuinely-that it will be my last, but much like the pandemic itself, my insights into how my unchanged predictions are likely to unfold continue to develop. While I encourage you to stay tuned to my Substack, here’s a teaser:

The current trajectory of the pandemic is deeply treacherous and misleading. This is because the increasing immune pressure on productive viral infectivity-i.e., on viral virulence-is now leading to enhanced protection of COVID-19 (C-19)-vaccinated individuals against acute COVID, while rates of chronic vaccine-associated immune deficiency and immune pathology are now beginning to decline. In contrast, it is now the unvaccinated who are becoming increasingly susceptible to acute COVID, especially those with weaker innate immune systems. This is due to the rapid succession of co-circulating, more infectious subvariants, which are placing mounting infectious pressure on innate immune defenses. However, there is no risk for healthy unvaccinated individuals to develop severe C-19 disease. Nevertheless, for those who live in fear, early treatment with previously prohibited medication (!) can provide reassurance. Meanwhile, our incompetent public health officials and so-called experts are concluding that SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) has now transitioned to endemicity, attributing minor surges mainly to all the stupid unvaccinated individuals who refuse(d) to get the jab.

Vaccinating the unvaccinated, however, would be another huge mistake for public-and therefore individual-health, as it does not prevent viral transmission. It is this ongoing transmission that, in highly C-19-vaccinated populations, continuously restimulates memory T cells with cytotoxic properties (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-63711-9)-progressively increasing C(ytotoxic)T(cell)L(ymphocyte)-mediated immune pressure on productive infection (i.e., on virulence). Thus, the most dangerous and impressive part of the proverbial elephant in the room-namely, the dangerously mounting immune pressure on viral virulence- remains entirely invisible to those who fail to grasp the evolutionary dynamics of this immune escape pandemic.

Only once this immune pressure ultimately drives the selection of a new, highly virulent coronavirus will people realize the vast magnitude of what has been hiding beneath the surface. So, ‘yes’, there’s a reason I keep warning that highly C-19-vaccinated populations will be caught off guard. The only way to prevent this looming disaster would be the implementation of mass antiviral prophylaxis in these populations. Of course, this won’t happen. Right now, the world is focusing on just about everything except the dangerous evolution of this irreversible immune escape pandemic. Hence, humanity will instead have to rely on nature to convert adaptive herd immune pressure on SC-2 into trained innate herd immunity to a novel coronavirus. Of course, this implies survival of those who relied on training their innate immune system instead of having C-19 vaccines sideline it.

Well, yeah, it seems like it’s going to be a tough period again for the unvaccinated - but I can assure you, not for much longer!

I’m writing all of this to prevent future history books from claiming that a new pandemic suddenly emerged-caused by a much more virulent virus that supposedly had no connection to the SC-2 virus and was unrelated to the pandemic the latter triggered!