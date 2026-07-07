Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Chris Keijzer's avatar
Chris Keijzer
5d

....and sadly, in Australia it is now winter and they are still actively promoting Covid and flu shots. All health-related jobs are still insisting on proof of Cov-injection (and then wonder why staff are always getting ill).

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M. Dowrick's avatar
M. Dowrick
5d

How does a man manipulated “virus” behave similar to a naturally occurring “virus”? So many questions so few answers. The one thing we do know is that the number of people injured by the covid vaxxes is staggering. Given the sars cov2 was similar to a bad flu/cold. One day perhaps the truth will be released, til then many think sarscov2 was a scam as were the MRNA covid vaxxes. Pleased I chose to not participate in the covid shananighans. Sorry for those who suffered post vaxx.

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