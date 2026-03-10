Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
4d

Well. Let's take a look at the Amish population. I do not medicate because I saw an ad on tv, or some pharma trained doc is pushing pills and jabs.

Call me what you want...I will never vaccinate again. The middle ground would be what? Taking half the vaccine schedule? From which schedule? From who's schedule? You go for it. I'll be taking a pass.

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James Beck's avatar
James Beck
3d

GVB.

1st things first.

Full STOP on the distribution of all vaccines, specifically the Covid-19 options.

2nd.

Require & Redo all of the testing of vaccines (follow RFK Jr) to do properly, including safety verification.

Once non Pharma data testing is completed, a proper panel outside of CDC (they're corrupted) is used to vet the released of the candidates vaccines.

No indemnity of manufacturing companies.

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