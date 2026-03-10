I watch with growing dismay how vaccine zealots and vaccine critics continue to argue stubbornly, often bitterly, in an endless attempt to prove each other wrong. To an outside observer, the spectacle has become increasingly absurd. Both sides appear convinced they are defending science, yet they largely talk past one another.

The reason is simple:

their arguments arise from two fundamentally different frameworks of public-health reasoning.

One framework is rooted in population epidemiology. It emphasizes herd immunity and focuses on strategies that durably reduce disease incidence across entire populations.

The other framework focuses primarily on individual risk-benefit assessments. It highlights vaccine-associated adverse events and the possibility of long-term biological effects.

Both perspectives address legitimate concerns. Yet because they operate within different conceptual frameworks, they inevitably fail to engage with each other’s core assumptions. No matter how many books, podcasts, or articles each side produces, this philosophical disagreement cannot be resolved within the current terms of the debate.

I stopped participating in this rather ludicrous quarrel long ago. Over time I realized that neither camp is fundamentally wrong in the questions it raises.



What is problematic, however, is that both camps are asking the wrong question.

Instead of developing creative strategies that could strengthen herd immunity while simultaneously avoiding individual harm, they continue to argue about whether existing vaccines and vaccination schedules should be accepted or rejected.

Long before the COVID-19 (C-19) crisis, I had already been pondering whether immunization strategies could be designed to overcome this seemingly eternal dilemma of whether one should ‘vaccinate’ or ‘not vaccinate’.

In my humble opinion, the solution lies in educating and training the immune system’s first line of defense: innate immunity. Instead of repeatedly mobilizing the immune system’s ‘special forces’, namely adaptive immunity, we should focus on strengthening the broad pathogen-nonspecific defenses that already protect us against countless infections.

Many acute, self-limiting viral infections, for example, can largely be controlled by a robust or properly trained innate immune response.

The repeated natural infections caused by increasingly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) variants during the C-19 pandemic have provided a striking demonstration of the resilience and adaptability of the innate immune system.

When innate immunity is placed on high and targeted alert, activated pathogen-nonspecific innate immune cells can oftentimes eliminate the majority of the pathogen load at an early stage of infection, leaving only limited ‘clean-up’ work for adaptive immune cells such as B and T lymphocytes.

The reverse, however, is not true.

When highly specific adaptive immune responses are mobilized before pathogen exposure, such as antibody (Ab)-producing B cells or antigen-specific T cells, the stimulation of cell-mediated innate immunity becomes impaired. Pathogens are quickly captured by circulating Abs or eliminated by genetically restricted (MHC-restricted) T cells that recognize infected cells only within a subset of individuals. As a result, innate immune cells receive far less stimulation to recognize pathogen-associated motifs and to mount broad pathogen-nonspecific responses.

This situation poses no problem as long as Abs perfectly match the circulating pathogen and are present in sufficiently high titers to neutralize it. However, mismatched or sub-neutralizing Abs can promote pathogen immune escape and dysregulation of the host’s adaptive immunity, a phenomenon that has become evident during vaccine-breakthrough infections caused by several SC-2 immune-escape variants during the pandemic. In the meantime, though, the cell-mediated innate immune system remains, however, largely sidelined.

Strengthening cell-mediated innate immunity in ways that mimic natural infection-without the risks associated with pathogen replication-could therefore provide a fundamentally different route toward promoting or preserving herd immunity. Such an approach could indeed facilitate sterilizing population-level protection without itself inducing adaptive immune effector responses, as typical vaccines do.

Importantly, the administration of live attenuated vaccines-while capable of stimulating cell-mediated innate immunity-does not eliminate the risk of vaccine-associated immune pathology, which generally results from dysregulated Ab- or T-cell responses. By contrast, cell-mediated innate immunity can be safely educated and trained through intradermal administration of short synthetic peptides that mimic pathogen-derived motifs. Such peptides promote early recognition of infected or pathologically altered cells by innate cytotoxic lymphocytes via mechanisms consistent with natural killer (NK)-cell–mediated recognition of ‘altered self ‘and stress-induced ligands / altered peptide presentation.

The formulations are simple: short peptides (no more than 12 amino acids), fully synthetic, and purified to ≥99.99%. They contain no adjuvants, no DNA, and no mRNA. Their function is to activate innate immune recognition, particularly by NK cells, through mechanisms of ‘altered self ‘ detection. This form of immune surveillance is highly effective at eliminating abnormal cells while preventing autoimmune responses.

An immunization strategy based on training innate immunity could reconcile the current philosophical divide by decoupling herd immunity from immunization-associated adverse effects, including immune pathology.



Consequently, randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trials would not automatically be compromised by a safety advantage in the placebo arm, particularly when disease incidence is low or symptoms mild.



Efficacy could be evaluated across a wide range of diseases simultaneously, thereby demonstrating measurable benefits even in industrialized countries, while the absence of significant adverse effects would remove the incentive to rely on non-placebo controls.

Such an approach could even allow immune training to be delivered through a simple intradermal microneedle patch available over the counter.

People could choose to strengthen their innate immune defenses before seasonal epidemics, or even future pandemics.



This could herald a new era in immunization science:

No classical vaccines.

No vaccination mandates.

No immune escape.

No immune dysregulation.

No ‘no pain, no gain’ paradigm.

Of course, big pharma shows little enthusiasm for approaches encouraging a healthy lifestyle, which has repeatedly been reported to correlate with strong innate immune responses, or providing protection against a multitude of pathogens simultaneously, without generating patented products. Their current business model instead favors highly specific vaccines:

one vaccine per pathogen, and repeated reformulation whenever new variants emerge.

It is therefore time to recognize a simple truth:

The two camps fighting over the same bone will never obtain it. The endpoints they measure-their fundamental objectives-are entirely different and therefore irreconcilable within the context of current vaccine and vaccination practice.



Their endless bickering is an incredible waste of time, mental energy and resources.

While the debate continues, pathogens quietly exploit the immune paralysis created by the ongoing dispute, thereby widening the gap in herd immunity.

As the proverb says: when two dogs fight over a bone, a third dog runs away with it.

In this case, that third dog is the pathogen itself:

When two camps fight over vaccines, pathogens win.