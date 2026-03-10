Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
4d

There are two different illnesses being discussed, but neither side is aware of this concept because both use the same "disease" name. To understand the situation, we need to think and speak independently about specific cases of an illness - like influenza, COVID, measles, etc. and epidemics of the disease.

We can easily cure individual cases of most diseases. Most cases of influenza, COVID, measles etc. are easily cured without the need for any medical actions. Most patients with individual cases of these diseases, when attending a clinic or hospital, are sent home with the assumption that they will be cured rapidly. However - keep in mind that we have no medical test of CURED for any of these cases and therefore we cannot possibly identify, much less prove any "cause of the cure." That's how modern medicine works today. Most cured cases are ignored.

Epidemics of these diseases can also be cured, and often are cured. A measles epidemic is generally easily cured by isolating the infected. This technique is well understood and has been tested many times when an epidemic (outbreak) of measles appears. There are some systemic problems. We call the epidemic (or outbreak) "measles," the same name as a single case. And we don't use the word "cure" even when the epidemic is cured - when all cases have been cured.

Because we avoid the word "cured" in both types of situations, we live in fear, as if there are no "cureds" - even in situations where all cases are cured.

So we fear the disease. We fear individual cases, and our medical systems proclaim "there is no cure for ... influenza, COVID, measles, etc." even as almost all cases are cured.

Then we focus on the "not cured" cases - often making a trivial error.

People who die from influenza, don't actually die from influenza. Sometimes they die - even after the influenza infection has passed, after the influenza is cured. The same is true of COVID, and of measles. We blame the first disease - and ignore the fact that most deaths are due to our inability to prevent or cure secondary illness that result from the first disease.

Our medical systems easily ignore the fact that most deaths from influenza, COVID, and measles are not a consequence of the disease, but rather are a consequence of medical failure.

When we fail to study the cured patients, we have little ability to understand the more difficult cases. We begin to live in fear and search for the security of a "statistical preventative." But, statistical preventatives do not cure any actual cases. Not only that, statistical preventatives often work less effectively on cases that present more danger - because those are more likely to entail other negative influences that are not addressed by the statistical preventative. They appear to "work" on the cases that are most easily cured, where they are simply not needed - the vast majority of cases. We can, too easily, extrapolate this "works" and apply it statistically to cases where it does work.

The best cure for most cases of illness is to improve the general healthiness of the patient, before, during, and after the illness. These cures work for most illnesses, including influenza, COVID, and measles.

The best cure for an epidemic is to improve the general healthiness of the community, sometimes by isolating the infectious patients until the epidemic subsides. This is easier for some epidemics, like measles, than it is for others, like influenza and COVID. But it is still more effective than a statistical preventative, especially in light of lies, damn lies, and statistics.

To your health, Tracy

Author: A New Theory of Cure

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Ralph Kaiser, rk.Vision's avatar
Ralph Kaiser, rk.Vision
3d

Sounds interesting, Geert, but let me allow to mention one thing, that everything - may it be as "pure" as whaterver - can be manipulated or misused (and I'm not saying this in the light of what happened with the modRNA spikeing).

So, my opinion is and ever was: "Let nature decide" There must be and there is a reason some survive, some not.

If we look closely, many of our interventions with nature promote not always the good. Sorry to say this truth too, but I also mean humans who exactly brought to life the damage and death of many in this SC-2 thing e.g.

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