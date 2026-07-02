Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
4dEdited

I think you addressed his alternate causes for the viruses current evolution very well. It’s obvious that he is trying to see a clear path toward endemicity.

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Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
4d

Thanks for Sharing this Dr Bossche much appreciated

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