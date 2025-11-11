The withholding of informed consent, the injection of COVID-19 vaccines that are different from those used in clinical studies, the claim that they would protect against infection -and thus facilitate herd immunity- and that the unvaccinated are a breeding ground for SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease are all part of the disgusting vaccine fraud committed at an unprecedented large scale. Hence, people keep asking why don’t THEY stop the vaccination? why don’t THEY admit that the COVID-19 vaccination causes harm? why aren’t THEY punished? etc., but whom are they actually talking about? MAHA believers are fully concentrated on how to stop THEM, without even truly knowing whom they’re dealing with.

All the accusations of corruption, fraud, and financial interests are totally justified but, sad as it is, they’re nothing more than spitting on a rotten apple. To get rid of that apple, you’d need people in power strong enough to change the system, clean it up, and punish those who’ve been cheating. Unfortunately, everyone with that kind of power is part of the same rotten apple, which people naively call ‘THEY’. For example, when Trump publicly glorifies Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla, right in front of RFK Jr., he commits fraud too!

Getting rid of them will take far more than just spitting at the system and its powerful lobby of perverted, power-hungry elites. The corrupted egos - always to be found at the very top of every institution involved - behind this dangerous, large-scale experiment on entire human populations are all too eager to close ranks and protect each other, despite all their rivalries and jealousies.

I still firmly believe that only nature can, and eventually will, put an end to the incredible damage caused by that rotten apple in the fruit basket. That apple has to go, but removing it will take a force far greater than anything humans can muster - a force only nature itself can deliver.

We can keep spitting, but we shouldn’t be naïve. We’d better start preparing for the massive storm that’s inevitably coming and think hard about how to use it to finally turn the tide when the rotten apple starts falling apart.