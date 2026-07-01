Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
6d

Thanks Gerrt! It’s nice to have everything you’ve talked and written about documented in a concise chronological form.

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Ed Sweeney's avatar
Ed Sweeney
5d

I have been part of a unique family observational “study” of vaccinated vs unvaccinated covid infection. My brother spread a variant - Omicron JN.1 most likely or a saltation variant of it from a nursing home friend who died that week of the infection in 2024 - at a family gathering. Three of us came down with a symptomatic C19 infection and tested positive for antigens.

I subsequently experienced a still ongoing Long Covid post infection chronic illness. Even though my brother and I had the exact same symptoms and recovered at the same time of a mild flu-like bout of C19 - he did not have the long covid I had. I am the unvaxxed brother, he had four jabs then stopped.

So it seemed that in our family case it was better being jabbed though this was his third infection and my first and only.

Then after two years, today he admitted he had the same heart condition - angina - that afflicted me post covid and some other long covid symptoms that still bother him like they bother me. He could not admit to me his afflictions and help me confirm post covid for the unvaxxed as very much like post covid for the vaccinated as informal cohort study of two brothers paying attention to their infections and outcomes.

All of this dismays me. People are not admitting how impactful SARS2 has been on their human body, vaccinated or not. Even family members have to pretend it’s no big deal to avoid the disturbing implications: they were hit by a lab created pathogen that NO ONE knows how the human species will adapt to it.

In my experience there is little difference b/n the vaxxed and unvaxxed as far as vulnerability is concerned to post covid disease. Maybe on a population level we are facing a tsunami, I haven’t a clue. But on an infection level landscape with no herd immunity - if that is even possible under these circumstances - we are witnessing already huge impacts on the cardiovascular and neurological heath of a generation. No one talks about it because we’d have to admit how screwed we are ALREADY.

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