The Evolutionary Legacy of Mass Covid-19 Vaccination
I recently came through the following preprint: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.06.11.731720v1.
I am not convinced that the data presented in this preprint will deliver the new insights into the life cycle and global evolution of SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) that the authors appear to anticipate. My concern is that the study interprets viral evolution largely through a conventional virological lens while underestimating the profound impact that population-level immune dynamics have had on viral adaptation in highly COVID-19 (C-19)-vaccinated populations.
I am therefore trying to reconstruct the chain of evolutionary events as I see it, so that the individual pieces of the puzzle can be understood as parts of a coherent evolutionary process:
Mass C-19 vaccination during ongoing viral circulation created strong population-level immune pressure on transmissible SC-2 variants.
This pressure favored the emergence and selection of increasingly infectious immune escape variants.
These variants generated repeated vaccine-breakthrough infections (VBTIs).
Repeated VBTIs progressively reinforced immune refocusing toward increasingly obsolete viral targets.
Immune refocusing contributed to increasingly dysfunctional and less effective antiviral adaptive immune responses.
Such immune dysfunction created favorable conditions for prolonged and chronic SC-2 infections in susceptible individuals (‘long Covid’).
Prolonged infections provided an ideal environment for accelerated intra-host viral evolution and the emergence of highly mutated saltation variants under sustained immune pressure.
Following their emergence, these saltation variants were subjected to population-level selection in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.
However, the transmissibility gains conferred by successive immune escape mutations have become increasingly marginal, resulting in the long-term co-circulation of only a limited number variant families that have converged on similar adaptive solutions (i.e., XFG, NB.1.8.1 and BA.3.2).
This prolonged co-circulation under narrowing evolutionary constraints is now creating the conditions for a major evolutionary phase transition, which I have referred to as Hi-Vi-Cron.
In my view, the current evolutionary landscape is therefore not one of stable endemicity, but of metastability. The virus continues to adapt, yet increasingly within a restricted evolutionary corridor in which additional immune escape yields diminishing returns. Such systems do not typically evolve through endless fine-tuning. When incremental adaptive pathways become exhausted, evolutionary systems tend to reorganize — sometimes abruptly and dramatically.
My conclusion remains that mass vaccination with non-sterilizing C-19 vaccines during the circulation of increasingly transmissible SC-2 variants has laid the groundwork for a prolonged immune escape pandemic and may ultimately favor the emergence of a fundamentally different viral phenotype capable of triggering a major evolutionary phase transition in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.
Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks Gerrt! It’s nice to have everything you’ve talked and written about documented in a concise chronological form.
I have been part of a unique family observational “study” of vaccinated vs unvaccinated covid infection. My brother spread a variant - Omicron JN.1 most likely or a saltation variant of it from a nursing home friend who died that week of the infection in 2024 - at a family gathering. Three of us came down with a symptomatic C19 infection and tested positive for antigens.
I subsequently experienced a still ongoing Long Covid post infection chronic illness. Even though my brother and I had the exact same symptoms and recovered at the same time of a mild flu-like bout of C19 - he did not have the long covid I had. I am the unvaxxed brother, he had four jabs then stopped.
So it seemed that in our family case it was better being jabbed though this was his third infection and my first and only.
Then after two years, today he admitted he had the same heart condition - angina - that afflicted me post covid and some other long covid symptoms that still bother him like they bother me. He could not admit to me his afflictions and help me confirm post covid for the unvaxxed as very much like post covid for the vaccinated as informal cohort study of two brothers paying attention to their infections and outcomes.
All of this dismays me. People are not admitting how impactful SARS2 has been on their human body, vaccinated or not. Even family members have to pretend it’s no big deal to avoid the disturbing implications: they were hit by a lab created pathogen that NO ONE knows how the human species will adapt to it.
In my experience there is little difference b/n the vaxxed and unvaxxed as far as vulnerability is concerned to post covid disease. Maybe on a population level we are facing a tsunami, I haven’t a clue. But on an infection level landscape with no herd immunity - if that is even possible under these circumstances - we are witnessing already huge impacts on the cardiovascular and neurological heath of a generation. No one talks about it because we’d have to admit how screwed we are ALREADY.