I recently came through the following preprint: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.06.11.731720v1.

I am not convinced that the data presented in this preprint will deliver the new insights into the life cycle and global evolution of SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) that the authors appear to anticipate. My concern is that the study interprets viral evolution largely through a conventional virological lens while underestimating the profound impact that population-level immune dynamics have had on viral adaptation in highly COVID-19 (C-19)-vaccinated populations.

I am therefore trying to reconstruct the chain of evolutionary events as I see it, so that the individual pieces of the puzzle can be understood as parts of a coherent evolutionary process:

Mass C-19 vaccination during ongoing viral circulation created strong population-level immune pressure on transmissible SC-2 variants.

This pressure favored the emergence and selection of increasingly infectious immune escape variants .

These variants generated repeated vaccine-breakthrough infections (VBTIs).

Repeated VBTIs progressively reinforced immune refocusing toward increasingly obsolete viral targets.

Immune refocusing contributed to increasingly dysfunctional and less effective antiviral adaptive immune responses .

Such immune dysfunction created favorable conditions for prolonged and chronic SC-2 infections in susceptible individuals (‘long Covid’).

Prolonged infections provided an ideal environment for accelerated intra-host viral evolution and the emergence of highly mutated saltation variants under sustained immune pressure.

Following their emergence, these saltation variants were subjected to population-level selection in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.

However, the transmissibility gains conferred by successive immune escape mutations have become increasingly marginal, resulting in the long-term co-circulation of only a limited number variant families that have converged on similar adaptive solutions (i.e., XFG, NB.1.8.1 and BA.3.2).

This prolonged co-circulation under narrowing evolutionary constraints is now creating the conditions for a major evolutionary phase transition, which I have referred to as Hi-Vi-Cron.

In my view, the current evolutionary landscape is therefore not one of stable endemicity, but of metastability. The virus continues to adapt, yet increasingly within a restricted evolutionary corridor in which additional immune escape yields diminishing returns. Such systems do not typically evolve through endless fine-tuning. When incremental adaptive pathways become exhausted, evolutionary systems tend to reorganize — sometimes abruptly and dramatically.

My conclusion remains that mass vaccination with non-sterilizing C-19 vaccines during the circulation of increasingly transmissible SC-2 variants has laid the groundwork for a prolonged immune escape pandemic and may ultimately favor the emergence of a fundamentally different viral phenotype capable of triggering a major evolutionary phase transition in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.