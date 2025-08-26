Following a request from followers, I am hereby summarizing my recent Substack article in which I express my criticism of P. Offit’s recent attacks on RFK Jr. (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/171689855?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fpublished).

The vast majority of Offit’s comments and “critiques” of RFK Jr. are shallow at best and betray the mindset of someone resting on long-faded laurels-utterly unevolved with science itself. Since “evolution” is a foreign concept to P. Offit, he has never grasped the evolutionary dynamics of this pandemic, let alone the degree to which they were steered by human hands in a disastrously wrong direction.

To show how low-level and unscientific his remarks truly are, one only needs to skim through this recent Substack (which you’ll find in my full Substack article). Offit’s commentary is driven far more by political motifs, narrow-minded bias and conflicts of interest than by any genuine science. That’s why I call the movement he leads PR-OFFIT-ism rather than science.

As for the stupidity and corruption behind such statements, I will not even dwell on them. If ever there was a decision of monumental scale taken without any convincing safety and relevant efficacy data-let alone scientific rationale-it was the coercive roll-out of the mass COVID-19 (C-19) vaccination program. Pretending now that the efficacy and safety of the C-19 vaccines were somehow “proven” and demanding that those who challenge this narrative bear the full burden of proof is not only arrogant; it reeks of scientific shadiness in the most unnuanced sense of the word.

PR-OFFIT-ism remark #1

Offit thinks he can get away by citing two studies which have since been shown to be based on manipulated data, painting a wholly misleading picture of C-19 vaccine efficacy and safety. But “published” is “proven,” so thinks the new godfather of vaccinology, and thus, for him, the effectiveness of the C-19 vaccines is beyond doubt. His rambling about protection against severe disease and hospitalization is equally far-fetched, given that this wasn’t even a primary endpoint of the pivotal trials. As a secondary endpoint, protection against severe COVID-19 rested on minuscule case numbers, hardly sufficient to justify a global mass vaccination campaign. But even that is beside the point. Independent of Pfizer’s withholding of critical information and other data manipulations, something of staggering importance escaped Offit’s simple mind: he does not even understand that ending a pandemic requires herd immunity as a ‘conditio sine qua non’. Without herd immunity, one cannot possibly get the pandemic and its successive waves of disease, hospitalization, and death -driven by ongoing viral evolution- under control. This is as obvious as it was 6 years ago when the pandemic started.

If vaccines are to play any role in building herd immunity, they must drastically reduce infection and transmission. What RFK Jr. pointed out correctly is that the original Phase III trials of the first-generation mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, 2020) were misdesigned from the start: they defined protection against PCR-confirmed disease as the primary endpoint. By focusing on symptom reduction rather than sterilizing immunity, entire populations of vaccinees became asymptomatic carriers, thereby fueling transmission while simultaneously exerting suboptimal immune pressure on the virus. The inevitable result: accelerated immune escape, heightened infectiousness, and the gradual transformation of the pandemic into a chronic infectious stage, leading to ever-increasing rates of long COVID. For controlling a pandemic, immunity that merely reduces symptoms, severe or otherwise, is not only useless, but counterproductive. That Offit has still not understood this betrays a staggering limitation in his immunological and epidemiological thinking. His arrogance in dismissing RFK Jr., despite clinging to these outdated dogmas, stains whatever reputation he once enjoyed as a “vaccine expert” and discredits his pronouncements at large.

PR-OFFIT-ism remark #2

RFK Jr. refers to the ambition of developing variant-unrestricted vaccines, which is a perfectly reasonable scientific goal. Offit, the self-styled prophet of PR-OFFIT-ism, claims this is unnecessary because “cross-reactive T-cells” supposedly guarantee protection. He thereby reveals his ignorance: cross-reactive T-cells may modestly mitigate symptoms by reducing productive infection, but they do not prevent infection, replication or transmission. And can Offit name a single example of cross-reactive T-cells that provide sterilizing immunity by eliminating infected cells before transmission occurs? Of course not. His claim is scientifically as hollow as the trunk of an old willow tree.

PR-OFFIT-ism remark #3

Delta spread rapidly in Europe and the U.S. as soon as vaccination rates peaked (spring–summer 2021). Omicron raced through highly C-19 vaccinated countries even faster, producing countless vaccine breakthrough infections. Offit pretends that “nothing much has changed” since Omicron emerged, as though genomic surveillance had not shown that late Omicron descendants (e.g., JN.1) differ more from early Omicron than Delta ever did. These are immunologically “new viruses.” C-19 vaccination and boosting of entire populations led to peak titers far higher than in the case of most natural infections and thereby caused highly C-19 vaccinated populations to exert immune selection pressure on viral infectiousness. Mass C-19 vaccination has, therefore, been the key driver of dangerous viral immune escape. To deny this is sheer blindness.

PR-OFFIT-ism remark #4

Offit’s dismissal of safety concerns is also contradicted by data. Jessica Rose (PhD in computational biology, with immunology background) and Peter McCullough have shown, based on VAERS, that myocarditis reports after C-19 vaccination in 2021 were roughly 223 times higher than the 30-year average for all other vaccines. Even the CDC, via multiple high-quality surveillance systems, has admitted a causal link between mRNA vaccines and myocarditis in young men shortly after dose 2. To continue hand-waving this away is not just dishonest, it is simply corrupt.

PR-OFFIT-ism remark #5

Offit claims inactivated C-19 vaccines are inferior to mRNA ones, even as his cited sources admit that after three doses, vaccine efficacy is comparable! He deceives his audience, confident that few will check the reference. RFK Jr. never suggested limiting the search to inactivated vaccines; the point was to explore platforms better suited to cope with viral evolution.

PR-OFFIT-ism remark #6

Offit misrepresents antigenic shift as if it implies inevitable host vulnerability. In fact, poorly neutralizing antibodies at high titers -induced by prior infection or vaccination- can enhance infection by facilitating viral attachment and entry. This is antibody-dependent enhancement of infection, a phenomenon well documented in the literature. Once again, Offit shows he has neither studied nor understood the science, clinging instead to his medieval dogmas while mocking those who actually follow the pandemic’s immunological dynamics. Shame on you, Mr. Offit.

Conclusion

From all the above it is plain that Offit’s black-and-white assertions raise the gravest doubts about his grasp of immunology, viral evolution, and the public health damage inflicted by the C-19 vaccination, especially mass vaccination, mRNA platforms, and child vaccination. His recent recommendation to vaccinate children under 2 years of age, based merely on the observation that more severe cases now occur in that group, is the most blatant display of a lack of scientific rigor and criminal stupidity (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/why-the-american-academy-of-pediatrics-is-diverging-from-cdc-vaccine-guidelines). He fails to see that these cases are a direct consequence of rising viral infectivity-an evolution driven by the large-scale mass vaccination program itself.

That Offit continues to rest on his faded laurels, misinformed and unteachable, while arrogantly attacking those who point out these dynamics, is a tragedy for science. What public health needs is not the PR-OFFIT-ism of arrogant know-it-alls but transparent, innovative, and conscientious scientists who precisely reject corruption and hubris.