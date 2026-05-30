Dear friends & substack followers,,



Things seem to be calming down but those who still follow my posts know we’re really just in a metastable phase. The virus–host immune system interaction is slowly, but steadily, destabilizing itself while trying to maintain function. Both sides are constrained and only making marginal gains ─ through increasingly inefficient pathways. But as long as the opposing forces are balanced, we’re left with the impression that the system is ‘under control’. However, when the pathways of mutual adaptation lose efficiency, thermodynamics tell us the system will eventually reorganize (that’s when I expect Hi-Vi-Cron to suddenly emerge).

This is very different from a situation where the virus is actually under control and no longer spreading or evolving. That said, metastability creates a strong illusion of control, which is why ‘experts’ and public health officials act as if things were under control and make people believe the virus has now entered into ‘endemicity’ or ‘seasonality’!!

At the same time, metastability also implies absence of major shifts in the viral landscape, with multiple variants pretty much co-circulating. For that reason, I’ve decided to down-scale my contributions and focus more on sharing my occasional assessments through Substack articles, as I’ve now been doing since the beginning of this year. You can find all of them (with a bit of delay), along with occasional interviews, on my website, which is still very much active:

https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/

Feel free to check it regularly.



I’ll be traveling to Hungary over the next 10–12 days, so I won’t be publishing any new Substack articles before mid-end June. That said, I’ll still share my views on X when I come across comments or opinions I disagree with. And of course, I will stay tuned until the very end of this immune escape pandemic. With regard to the predicted ‘phase transition’, though, I probably won’t need to write a Substack article as I can hardly imagine that it’ll go unnoticed by anyone.



Wishing you all a great summer.



Warmly,

Geert