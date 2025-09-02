Once again, our scientists, experts and public health officials have no clue how this pandemic is going to end - some even think it will never end and conveniently refer to an ‘endemic’ state. The origin of their endless blind spot lies in the fact that they lack even the slightest insight into the complex interactions between the virus and the collective immunity of highly Covid-19 (C-19)-vaccinated populations. Molecular biologists and epidemiologists, or the now-famous mutation spotters/trackers, are mainly engaged in molecular stamp collecting, where each mutation in the viral genome is mapped out as quickly and precisely as possible and neatly added to their collection. But do these collectors also understand the rationale behind the issuing of those stamps, or do they simply want to pad their CVs by meticulously describing and documenting the stamps they collected?