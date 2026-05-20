Shame on the WHO
More than ten years later, Ebola is once again a topic that is stirring up considerable attention. The WHO is, of course, once again positioning itself as supposedly leading the fight against the virus.
This is therefore the perfect moment to revisit a purely scientific report that I wrote more than ten years ago, which clearly demonstrates how the incompetent WHO, supported by the equally incompetent Lancet, committed a blunder of historic proportions by vaccinating people during the incubation period according to the so-called ring-vaccination principle.
Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The catastrophic consequences of this were barely brought to light at the time ─ even though my report reached all relevant global health and regulatory authorities. Instead, the WHO even boasted that the vaccine was 100% effective!
It was a scandal unlike anything I had ever witnessed in my career ─ until it was repeated about seven years later in the context of COVID-19 vaccination, only on a far larger scale!
Despite my repeated requests as Gavi’s Ebola program manager, the WHO pertinently refused ─ under the pretext that those data were confidential (!) ─ to disclose the total number of Ebola-caused deaths, from day one of vaccination onward, in the vaccinated group versus the control group in that pivotal clinical trial.
Anyone who reads this purely scientific account can only conclude that this organization should be dismantled as quickly as possible.
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/guinea-the-ebola-vaccine-trial-and-the-reported-interim-results
Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WHO is incompetent and corrupt consisting of fat "politruks" ;-)
It was funny when the canged THEIR definition of herd immunity early in the massvaccination campign to that it is achieved only by massvaccination.
But many countries also have incompetent leaders so they fell for it...
Amen to that.
Yet, systemic studies and ongoing analyses can show HOW the WHO is neither independent in its thinking nor free of public-private ties to, and ongoing constraints working under the auspices of the same old (pre-COVID) global technocracies and Governments. They include the Americans who appear at some levels as if positioning themselves as hands-off and backing out of the WHO.
Some say it’s global population conditioning and distraction (?) as the socio-economic militaristic leaders (autocrats) deploy a self-depleting ‘war’ machine threatening the life of entire civilizations such as Iran. That’s all the while profiting on arms, munitions, predictive (not real world) info tech, and weaponized biology made into patented technologies. It’s profit on the backs of those children and people injured, thrown out of their homes and making up the kill counts (tech targeting metrics of success) in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Nigeria, Uganda, Yemen, and supposedly advanced nations seeking the big boys’ protections of novel immune-depleting technologies.
It repeatedly behaves like a criminal racket. But the HOW behind the WHO remains: the Americans, their Five Eyes allies, EU bureaucrats and eager WEF participants are happy to be in the controlling class, paid to coordinate programs and control the public, social and professional media, and to silence questions while ignoring valid scientific insights raising key concerns. Because their sickening livelihood relies on poisoning the well of high dimensional data that fuels their AI automations and chatbots that distort that data to capture the epistemology and corrupt the ontologies needed for fallacy-free R&D, conscious and reasonable care.
Power corrupts: Through big tech, they run population surveillance for disease (not for healthy immune capacities), and censor publications of scientific relevance, to ramp up the fear side of the commercially biased two-sided coin, a tactic to act like we face naturally emerging existential threat that justifies planning for the urgent call (maybe around an upcoming election) for the other side of the commercial coin seen in programs of hope for rapidly deployed R&D to unveil new pandemic preparedness plans, countermeasures and preventive technologies, requiring a public compliance.
There are many critiques showing how WHO is conditioning the ground for disaster, but with the Gates Foundation, and public-private global programs based on US DURC funding to engineer and perpetuate the Hanta or Ebola variants on fear-mongering as if bio-defense bio-medical programs.
People accept this 30 year set of deadly misadventure because it’s been so well misbranded as necessary to provide acute ‘healthcare’. Like clinical medicine, Patient 0 and outbreaks 1 and 2 reify the pandemic potential as a home run, commercial victory, creating a flash-marketing event for pre-existing pandemic programs, with treatments engineered to address the variants experts have already engineered as models, behind closed doors and under set secrecy agreements. There’s nothing safe or respectful of humane life-based science and enterprise about any of this institutionalized system of ontological corruption. It’s built on categorical and ecological errors.
Do we need a way to message the lemmings before they reach the next cliff?
IMHO: Your timely writing ensures that we can still see and collaborate on some useful options to bridge gaps, rather than just ignore them, before we and our loved ones plunge over the existential edge.
Keep your Voice out there and know people are thankful for your Science. Whether you can see it, or we can say it without being censored, your work is growing Solidarity among decent souls, standing beside you and behind the health sciences you know and promote.
It’s not yet obvious or easily communicated. But the widening support for you is clear and real.
💚GVB🌎🙏🏻💝