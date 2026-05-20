More than ten years later, Ebola is once again a topic that is stirring up considerable attention. The WHO is, of course, once again positioning itself as supposedly leading the fight against the virus.

This is therefore the perfect moment to revisit a purely scientific report that I wrote more than ten years ago, which clearly demonstrates how the incompetent WHO, supported by the equally incompetent Lancet, committed a blunder of historic proportions by vaccinating people during the incubation period according to the so-called ring-vaccination principle.

The catastrophic consequences of this were barely brought to light at the time ─ even though my report reached all relevant global health and regulatory authorities. Instead, the WHO even boasted that the vaccine was 100% effective!

It was a scandal unlike anything I had ever witnessed in my career ─ until it was repeated about seven years later in the context of COVID-19 vaccination, only on a far larger scale!

Despite my repeated requests as Gavi’s Ebola program manager, the WHO pertinently refused ─ under the pretext that those data were confidential (!) ─ to disclose the total number of Ebola-caused deaths, from day one of vaccination onward, in the vaccinated group versus the control group in that pivotal clinical trial.

Anyone who reads this purely scientific account can only conclude that this organization should be dismantled as quickly as possible.



https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/guinea-the-ebola-vaccine-trial-and-the-reported-interim-results