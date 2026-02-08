Same feed, different fleas: why BA.3.2 looks different across highly Covid-19-vaccinated countries without being benign!
We currently observe highly divergent trends in the viral evolutionary dynamics of BA.3.2 across distinct, highly Covid-19 (C-19)-vaccinated countries. I commented on this observation reported on X as follows:
“BA.3.2 sublineages most likely reflect a metastable state under near-threshold immune pressure. Under such a scenario, heterogeneous and fluctuating detection rates across highly C-19-vaccinated countries are not only expected- they are totally consistent with a system approaching a qualitative evolutionary transition rather than endemic stabilization!”
What the title of this article really means is that what appear to be different viral evolutionary ‘behaviors’ across countries are actually surface variations on the same underlying immune pressure and calling these behaviors ‘benign’ doesn’t make them stable or ‘endemic’!
If BA.3.2-derived sublineages indeed reflect a metastable, near-threshold state of SARS-CoV-2 evolution in highly C-19-vaccinated populations rather than a lineage undergoing classical directional selection, then fluctuating detection rates across countries are not anomalous but indeed expected. Under such a scenario, population-level immune pressure acts on the phenotype of transmissibility rather than on individual epitopes, rendering viral fitness highly sensitive to small changes in population-level immune pressure, driven by factors such as the rate and timing of vaccination (including booster doses) and (asymptomatic) vaccine breakthrough reinfection. Minor differences in public health policies and social behavior[1] leading to small differences in country-specific immune-history homogenization can therefore produce disproportionate swings in prevalence, thereby causing asynchronous rises and declines of BA.3.2 across otherwise comparable populations.
This instability is further amplified by competition within a severely constrained evolutionary solution space, where multiple lineages explore similar mutational neighborhoods but fail to achieve decisive fitness superiority. As a result, BA.3.2-derived sublineages may repeatedly gain and lose relative prevalence without sweeping to dominance, while remaining decoupled from major clinical signals.
Such fluctuating, non-monotonic behavior is a hallmark of systems approaching an evolutionary bottleneck and is more consistent with proximity to a qualitative phase transition than with benign endemic stabilization or evolutionary stasis (see previous Substack article: https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/everyone-knows-a-pus-filled-abscess).
[1] This last factor is an extremely popular ‘scapegoat’ among public health authorities and so-called experts, mostly used inappropriately to explain whatever pandemic evolution, even when it follows a consistent course across different highly C-19 vaccinated populations.
Geert has presented his case as to the evolutionary conclusion of the covid virus. He has logically followed the science, and it is not difficult to recognized the threshold. However, although he has mentioned this possibility, the threshold may fall on the side that covid becomes endemic or extinct. There is certainly no guarantee that a glycoprotein type mutation will develop. I think we can agree it has not thus far, and we can ask ourselves "why not?" There must be a cost to the virus to go down this road. A cost so high that it may become extinct.
I have followed Greet from the beginning and written books regarding his theory, so I am a fan. But I have become sensitized to "fear porn". You may be right that the end is near, but at the same time you barely mention that the end of covid (endemic or extinct) may also be near. We can agree the metastable state will probably not last a long time, as there is little history of this occurring. At the same time, there is little history of a glycoprotein immune evasion changing the whole course of evolution, which is usually occurs in small increments.
Normally, I would say it is important to recognize this possibility so we can prepare in case it does occur, but it appears no one in the government is paying any attention, and no preparations are being made. That excludes Geert fans who may be doing their own individual preparation, but this is a minute section of society .
This is an genetically engineered virus which spread around the world; a situation that has not occurred before, hence, evolutionary history may not apply. You have given a good explanation to explain the coming threshold, but it could go either way, or even in a direction we have not even considered.
Curious: how has this been “observed”?