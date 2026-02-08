We currently observe highly divergent trends in the viral evolutionary dynamics of BA.3.2 across distinct, highly Covid-19 (C-19)-vaccinated countries. I commented on this observation reported on X as follows:

“BA.3.2 sublineages most likely reflect a metastable state under near-threshold immune pressure. Under such a scenario, heterogeneous and fluctuating detection rates across highly C-19-vaccinated countries are not only expected- they are totally consistent with a system approaching a qualitative evolutionary transition rather than endemic stabilization!”

What the title of this article really means is that what appear to be different viral evolutionary ‘behaviors’ across countries are actually surface variations on the same underlying immune pressure and calling these behaviors ‘benign’ doesn’t make them stable or ‘endemic’!

If BA.3.2-derived sublineages indeed reflect a metastable, near-threshold state of SARS-CoV-2 evolution in highly C-19-vaccinated populations rather than a lineage undergoing classical directional selection, then fluctuating detection rates across countries are not anomalous but indeed expected. Under such a scenario, population-level immune pressure acts on the phenotype of transmissibility rather than on individual epitopes, rendering viral fitness highly sensitive to small changes in population-level immune pressure, driven by factors such as the rate and timing of vaccination (including booster doses) and (asymptomatic) vaccine breakthrough reinfection. Minor differences in public health policies and social behavior[1] leading to small differences in country-specific immune-history homogenization can therefore produce disproportionate swings in prevalence, thereby causing asynchronous rises and declines of BA.3.2 across otherwise comparable populations.

This instability is further amplified by competition within a severely constrained evolutionary solution space, where multiple lineages explore similar mutational neighborhoods but fail to achieve decisive fitness superiority. As a result, BA.3.2-derived sublineages may repeatedly gain and lose relative prevalence without sweeping to dominance, while remaining decoupled from major clinical signals.

Such fluctuating, non-monotonic behavior is a hallmark of systems approaching an evolutionary bottleneck and is more consistent with proximity to a qualitative phase transition than with benign endemic stabilization or evolutionary stasis (see previous Substack article: https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/everyone-knows-a-pus-filled-abscess).



[1] This last factor is an extremely popular ‘scapegoat’ among public health authorities and so-called experts, mostly used inappropriately to explain whatever pandemic evolution, even when it follows a consistent course across different highly C-19 vaccinated populations.