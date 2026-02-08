Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Kelly Gregg
7d

Geert has presented his case as to the evolutionary conclusion of the covid virus. He has logically followed the science, and it is not difficult to recognized the threshold. However, although he has mentioned this possibility, the threshold may fall on the side that covid becomes endemic or extinct. There is certainly no guarantee that a glycoprotein type mutation will develop. I think we can agree it has not thus far, and we can ask ourselves "why not?" There must be a cost to the virus to go down this road. A cost so high that it may become extinct.

I have followed Greet from the beginning and written books regarding his theory, so I am a fan. But I have become sensitized to "fear porn". You may be right that the end is near, but at the same time you barely mention that the end of covid (endemic or extinct) may also be near. We can agree the metastable state will probably not last a long time, as there is little history of this occurring. At the same time, there is little history of a glycoprotein immune evasion changing the whole course of evolution, which is usually occurs in small increments.

Normally, I would say it is important to recognize this possibility so we can prepare in case it does occur, but it appears no one in the government is paying any attention, and no preparations are being made. That excludes Geert fans who may be doing their own individual preparation, but this is a minute section of society .

This is an genetically engineered virus which spread around the world; a situation that has not occurred before, hence, evolutionary history may not apply. You have given a good explanation to explain the coming threshold, but it could go either way, or even in a direction we have not even considered.

DDDFFF
8d

Curious: how has this been “observed”?

