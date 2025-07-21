Since people ask for my opinion about some of the stories they read, I am happy to share my thoughts. The article referred to (https://www.today.com/health/coronavirus/covid-2025-summer-surge-rcna218754?s=03) presents yet another glorious display of the most limp, crippled nonsense imaginable. The way these so-called ‘experts’ interpret the summer wave makes anyone with even a shred of understanding of mass vaccination dynamics and vaccine breakthrough infections piss in their pants!

I’ll just keep repeating it: the absolute lack of insight into the real pandemic dynamics and basic immunology makes these know-it-alls look so hilariously ridiculous it’ll haunt their CVs until their final hour. Honestly, why hasn’t the U.S. just gone ahead and banned air-conditioning already? According to the brilliant logic of this article, that would pretty much prevent them from gathering indoors and, therefore, vanquish the evil summer wave in one blow, right?

The bottom line—something I’ve been screaming for months—is this: governments and their pet ‘scientific experts’ have zero clue what’s going on anymore. So instead, they retreat into some kind of fairytale land, weaving bedtime stories to convince the public that everything is totally normal and fine, and that the way forward to mitigate the Covid-19 summer (!) wave is to keep on vaccinating. Forever. Ideally once a month, like a bloody Netflix subscription.

It’s full-on derangement at this point. The idiocy is so complete, it completely shuts down any ability to grasp that the collective immune defense against the endlessly inventive SARS-CoV2 variants in these highly Covid-19-vaccinated populations is being utterly trashed by the very vaccine breakthrough infections they keep fueling. But sure—let’s just keep pretending the immune system’s still manages all the challenges, while it’s busy waving the white flag.

What’s left is a ticking clock—just a matter of time before even the most primitive form of innate immunity (i.e., the near-mechanical viral clearing by dendritic cells in the upper airways) gives up the ghost. As I’ve said over and over again: the multitude of mutations and recombinations shed by a steadily increasing number of chronically infected individuals will inevitably cough up a kind of new SARS-CoV species that pulls off the neat little trick of sidestepping the inflammation that normally comes with exposure to a highly infectious virus. I am sure this sort of new SARS-CoV fellow will pull off the neat little trick of sidestepping the inflammation that normally comes with exposure to a highly infectious virus and widely swing open the gates of viral hell.

Whether or not a short N-terminal domain tail is a sign of what’s to come—I don’t know, and frankly, it doesn’t matter. Que sera, sera. The only sane response left at this point is to prepare for the inevitably soaring virulence of the next-gen SARS-CoV gain-of-function product.