People may want to pay close attention to one of Jessica’s latest Substacks:

It is not in the exact field I have been concentrating on during this pandemic but having worked for at least three years in the Quality Control (QC) department of GSK’s Vaccine Division, I fully appreciate how misleading certain measurements in vaccine QC can be.

As usual, the devil is in the detail! These world-class researchers went into those details and indeed found the devil: the use of a qPCR assay that significantly underestimates the Ct (cycle threshold) of residual DNA in DNA-contaminated mRNA vaccine samples due to amplicon choice bias-that is, using qPCR assays targeting plasmid-vector amplicons rather than spike (S) amplicons.

In short: When it comes to measuring DNA contamination in mRNA-based COVID-19 ‘vaccines’, one should not be fooled by high Ct values derived from a single target!

Because of the heterogeneity in the level of degradation caused by the DNase used to destroy the bacterial plasmid DNA that serves as template to produce the actual mRNA transcript, multiple amplicons must be targeted to obtain a realistic estimate of the degree of plasmid-DNA contamination in mRNA ‘vaccines’ (including the SV40 enhancer in the case of Pfizer’s COVID-19 ‘vaccine’). This is because certain plasmid regions, especially those involved in RNA-DNA hybrid structures, survive DNase treatment far better, resulting in under-representation of vector backbone amplicons compared to other amplicons such as S-sequence DNA fragments. This means the residual DNA is not uniform: some parts of the plasmid are present at much higher copy numbers than others (see below).

Because SV40 promoter/enhancer sequences exist only in the plasmid backbone and cannot be transcribed by premature RT (reverse transcriptase) into the mRNA vaccine product, low Ct values for SV40 indicate high-level contamination of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine with bacterial plasmid DNA.

Although Pfizer disclosed the validation of a qPCR assay targeting the S sequence in their EMEA documentation, they used this assay only to confirm the presence of the S insert but not to quantify DNA content! Instead, they selected plasmid-vector regions prone to forming RNA-DNA hybrids as qPCR targets. These segments are partially protected or structurally inaccessible to DNase, causing qPCR assays to yield much higher Ct values, thereby creating the erroneous impression that the vaccine contains only low levels of contaminating plasmid DNA (that is nonetheless co-encapsulated into lipid nanoparticles during the manufacturing process!).

While working in GSK’s QC department about 25 years ago, I witnessed extremely rigorous quality-control practices in the vaccine industry. Even the slightest contamination with barely detectable amounts of residual ‘naked’ DNA originating from cell culture was taken very seriously and prompted additional purification efforts. Those times are clearly gone! Criminal companies like Pfizer have exploited-without any scruples-the corrupt mindset that has gradually infiltrated increasingly conflicted regulatory agencies over the past two decades.

Making or keeping people healthy has long ceased to be the primary goal of our healthcare system and of the private and public institutions that were once committed to it. The only remaining objective is to make shareholders ever richer. Directly or indirectly bribing regulatory authorities is a strategy many pharmaceutical companies do not shy away from as it quite evidently yields substantial returns.