Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
2d

Offit, like Hotez, is a money whore, suckling at the BigPharma teet for blood cash. Truly vile subhuman creatures who never met a vaccine they wouldn't push.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
2d

Thanks for sharing Dr Bossche 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture