I am hesitant to share my latest manuscript:

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/plausibility-of-more-extended-o-glycosylation-as-last-resort-for-sars-cov-2-immune-escape-e1a08faf



Note to readers:

Some of my followers may raise their eyebrows at reading this article and think I'm schizophrenic for sharing such complex (and mostly incomprehensible 😒) analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, my main goal is to thoroughly document my insights and the science behind it. That way, no so-called global health expert, authority, or anyone else who pushed the mass vaccination can ever claim the pandemic's disastrous outcome was totally unpredictable or unrelated to the mass vaccination program.

Even though I personally believe AI will eventually become a plague to humanity (probably sooner than we think), it's still in a constructive and positively impactful phase for now. I, therefore, recommend that anyone who gives me even a shred of credibility ask any AI tool to verify my theory, and even simplify and explain the message in my last article, and also my previous one (https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/from-enhanced-infectiousness-to-enhanced-virulence-why-a-glycosylation-driven-shift-in-sars-cov-2-evolution-has-become-increasingly-likely-2cc974ed) in plain language. That would add substantial value to this comprehensive analysis as it would credibly warn the widest possible audience about the impending HI-VI-CRON tsunami.

In the meantime, I can only advise all those primed by COVID vaccines to prophylactically start taking a safe and effective antiviral treatment at the very first sign of this tsunami (IMO, most clearly signaled by a sudden and sharp surge in hyperacute disease and mortality in one or more highly C-19-vaccinated regions) and to continue it until the tsunami has completely passed.



