Peer reviewed but heavily skewed!
I’ve been asked to share my opinion on a recently published paper: Long-persisting SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific CD4+ T cells associated with mild disease and increased cytotoxicity post COVID-19 (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-63711-9).
I fully support the authors’ cautious postulate that the long-term persistence of dominant public TCR (T cell receptor) clonotypes (used by immunodominant spike-specific memory CD4+ T-cells) following primary SARS-CoV-2 infection largely results from repeated antigenic stimulation triggered by repeated breakthrough infections (primarily vaccine-breakthrough infections in highly C-19-vaccinated populations!) as well as by vaccine boosters.
The authors’ observation that long-term persistence of some of this dominant TCR clonotypes was associated with an altered, more aggressive and TCR-independent T cell phenotype is entirely consistent with the rising incidence of immune pathology in highly COVID-19-vaccinated countries and with the well-documented observation that immune pathology invariably involves chronic stimulation of CD4⁺ T helper cells. The authors, however, are trying to make the case that the functional alteration of infection-induced CD4+ T helper memory cells into cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) may contribute to protective immunity upon re-encountering the virus. While there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that delayed functional alteration of CD4 T helper memory cells post-infection contributes to in vivo (cross-)protection, there is plenty of evidence that functional alteration of these cells can contribute to immune pathology!
Altogether, these findings add to the already compelling evidence that the COVID-19 mass-vaccination campaign not only perpetuated an unprecedented immune-escape pandemic but ultimately drove its transition into a pandemic of chronic, debilitating immune-mediated disease (‘long COVID’), including cancer.
Thank you Geert for not backing down and continuing to keep us up to date!
Hate it or not, more and more datas, research indicate the adjuvents in vaccines are the largest sick makers out of all medicine. Vaccines must be banned in the future and prevent all the illnesess by the right foods, mostly plant based as the school taught us kids in former communist Czechoslovakia where the only vaccine in school I rejected, followed the advice on plant based foods and never in my life did I need to see any doctors who should be avoided if you wish to stay healthy. You can't inject health in to anyone, including other non human creatures in man's care.