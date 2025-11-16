I’ve been asked to share my opinion on a recently published paper: Long-persisting SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific CD4+ T cells associated with mild disease and increased cytotoxicity post COVID-19 (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-63711-9).

I fully support the authors’ cautious postulate that the long-term persistence of dominant public TCR (T cell receptor) clonotypes (used by immunodominant spike-specific memory CD4+ T-cells) following primary SARS-CoV-2 infection largely results from repeated antigenic stimulation triggered by repeated breakthrough infections (primarily vaccine-breakthrough infections in highly C-19-vaccinated populations!) as well as by vaccine boosters.

The authors’ observation that long-term persistence of some of this dominant TCR clonotypes was associated with an altered, more aggressive and TCR-independent T cell phenotype is entirely consistent with the rising incidence of immune pathology in highly COVID-19-vaccinated countries and with the well-documented observation that immune pathology invariably involves chronic stimulation of CD4⁺ T helper cells. The authors, however, are trying to make the case that the functional alteration of infection-induced CD4+ T helper memory cells into cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) may contribute to protective immunity upon re-encountering the virus. While there is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that delayed functional alteration of CD4 T helper memory cells post-infection contributes to in vivo (cross-)protection, there is plenty of evidence that functional alteration of these cells can contribute to immune pathology!

Altogether, these findings add to the already compelling evidence that the COVID-19 mass-vaccination campaign not only perpetuated an unprecedented immune-escape pandemic but ultimately drove its transition into a pandemic of chronic, debilitating immune-mediated disease (‘long COVID’), including cancer.