Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
5d

I suggest that Sars-Cov-2 fragments are prevalent in the bull shit that emanates from Washington!

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krishna e bera's avatar
krishna e bera
5dEdited

Thanks for informative article.

I wonder if it is "reverse zoonosis" or more "homonosis". There is some debate whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus and current variants were naturally evolved or were serially nudged or even CRISPR engineered, and therefore could be considered of human origin.

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