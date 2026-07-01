Introduction

A paper recently published in PNAS reported the detection of nearly full-length SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) genomes in the feces of Tundra swans and a partial MERS-CoV genome in a Bar-headed goose (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2400023123).

At first glance, this might fuel concerns about migratory birds acting as silent reservoirs for human coronaviruses, raising alarms about potential spillback to humans. However, a closer look at the genomic data, receptor studies, and immunological context points to a different story.

The sequences are unequivocally human-origin SC-2, closely related to human variants of concern (with Beta- and Gamma-like features in the receptor-binding domain; RBD), not distinct avian coronaviruses. This represents reverse zoonosis: from humans to birds, not the other way around.



Receptor Compatibility and the Limits of Productive Infection

The study demonstrates that swan ACE2 receptors can effectively bind the RBDs of these variant SC-2 strains (and Alpha), with cryo-EM structures revealing specific polar and hydrophobic interactions. Pseudotyped viruses with these variants can enter cells expressing avian ACE2, ruling out blanket receptor incompatibility.[1]

Yet, despite this entry potential and the detection of viral RNA in feces, there is no evidence of productive infection, clinical disease, or seroconversion in the birds. This mirrors experimental challenge studies in poultry (chickens, turkeys, ducks, quail, and geese), where direct exposure to SC-2 or MERS-CoV resulted in no disease, no detectable virus replication, and no antibody response.[2]



The Role of Trained Innate Immunity in Birds

This pattern strongly supports the role of trained innate immunity in birds ─ and, most likely, in other animals exposed to circulating SC-2 variants generated within highly COVID-19 (C-19)-vaccinated human populations. Migratory waterfowl like Tundra swans and Bar-headed geese are frequently exposed to diverse avian pathogens, including gammacoronaviruses. Trained immunity involves epigenetic and metabolic reprogramming of innate immune cells, particularly NK-like cells, leading to enhanced, antigen-nonspecific antiviral responses.

These trained responses can rapidly abrogate infection at an early stage through heightened cytokine production, cytotoxicity, and other innate effectors, clearing or containing the virus before it achieves productive replication or triggers adaptive immunity.

In wild migratory species under constant environmental pressure, this primed innate state may be particularly effective against heterologous viruses like human betacoronaviruses.[3]



Reverse Zoonosis in the Context of Viral Evolution in Highly C-19-Vaccinated human Populations

These detections in bird feces are best interpreted as signals of human-to-animal spillover, likely via contaminated wastewater, polluted water sources or environmental exposure where migratory birds feed. The recovered viruses retain human VOC signature mutations while showing additional distinct changes ─ consistent with intra-host evolution.

Mass C-19 vaccination programs, while still associated with diminished prevalence of acute severe disease and case fatalities, are invariably associated with a high prevalence of prolonged or chronic SC-2 infections in C-19-vaccinated human populations. These persistent infections create extended opportunities for intra-host mutation, generating greater viral diversity and lineages with potentially enhanced functional properties.

The presence of these human-derived variants in bird excreta therefore highlights the breadth of SC-2 mutational diversity currently evolving within highly C-19-vaccinated human populations, rather than indicating birds as dangerous amplifying reservoirs.



Reframing the Narrative: Birds as Sentinels, Not Reservoirs

While the original paper emphasizes migratory birds as “potential carriers” posing a public health threat, the combined evidence ─ human-classified sequences, functional receptor binding without clear productive infection, and the plausibility of early innate control ─ supports a quite different view:

Birds, presumably like a diverse subset of other animals, appear capable of effectively responding to exposure to circulating SC-2 sublineages through trained innate immunity, thereby limiting back-transmission to humans.

The findings serve more as environmental mirrors reflecting sustained viral evolution and immune escape driven by immune selection pressure in highly C-19-vaccinated populations than as warnings of an avian-origin threat to global health.



Bottom Line

The detection of human SC-2 variants in Tundra swan feces and similar excreta from other animals is a striking example of reverse zoonosis. It underscores the resilience of birds, and presumably a diverse subset of other animals, via trained innate immunity (including early NK cell-mediated abrogation) far more than their role as relevant carriers for infectious transmission back to humans.

Public health focus might be better directed at understanding and curtailing prolonged SC-2 infections in highly C-19-vaccinated human populations ─ thereby reducing unnecessary intra-host evolutionary opportunities ─ than at fearing migratory birds as a potential breeding ground for sustaining or escalating the immune-escape pandemic.

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