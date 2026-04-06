Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

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Robert Brown's avatar
Robert Brown
3h

Maybe the one who is blind is the one who fails to see Covid-19 as a manufactured bio-weapon.

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Fast Eddy's avatar
Fast Eddy
2h

I continue to wait patiently for the mass die-off.

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