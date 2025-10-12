Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's avatar
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
Oct 12

Yes. All the "vaccine" does is train the immune system (including tissue resident t-cells whose job it is to widely and robustly recognize variants) to look for what was just injected, not what is moving through the population and constantly changing. Way too much emphasis is placed on serum antibodies that most certainly will come from injections. The real protection is in mucosal antibodies and t-cells patrolling epithelial barriers that can stop foreign invaders before they get through. If we would just let that natural protection happen through natural exposures, stop modifying it with injections, and manage symptoms when they occur... herd immunity will finally happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Paul Traynor BSc's avatar
Paul Traynor BSc
Oct 12

Thanks for this update Dr Bossche 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Geert Vanden Bossche
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture