Anybody read the following posts? https://www.today.com/health/coronavirus/covid-vaccine-2025-2026-rcna228529.

I have never seen science uncritically and ridiculously follow the narrative like this. Do people even realize that all the discussion about whether Covid-19 (C-19) booster vaccinations are effective is, immunologically speaking, as hollow as the trunk of an old willow tree? Since the danger of SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) in highly C-19 vaccinated populations no longer lies in the acute symptoms (largely limited to a sore throat) but rather in chronic pathology (’long-Covid’ and cancers), it is mainly the T cells that are still keeping the virus somewhat under control for now (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/when-the-trojan-horse-becomes-the?r=y46t6).

The presence of in vitro neutralizing antibodies (Abs), still considered the gold standard by a regiment of dilettantes calling themselves ‘experts’ who have not yet grasped the evolutionary dynamics of both the virus and host immunity in highly C-19 vaccinated populations, is hardly relevant anymore. Updated C-19 booster shots not only stimulate the production of new Abs but also trigger the recall of ‘old’ vaccine-induced Abs (via antigenic sin!). Due to antigenic competition and antigen (Ag)-Ab mismatch, all these so-called ‘neutralizing’ Abs are characterized by a low affinity for the circulating variants. Because they only bind to the virus at high concentrations (but do not ‘neutralize’ it sensu stricto), they prevent the virus from binding to susceptible host cells only when present at such high concentrations.

This ‘pseudo’ neutralization effect explains their low titers and only transient effectiveness. On the other hand, these Ag-Ab complexes promote uptake in Ag-presenting cells, thereby stimulating T cells. This strong stimulation of T cells not only leads to the production of antiviral cytokines but also activates non-SC-2-specific T cells, which are responsible for immunopathology and may promote cancers (e.g. in the case of non-specific stimulation of regulatory T cells).

These amateurs swear by measuring pseudo-neutralizing Abs as proof that the vaccines protect against severe disease, while they completely fail to understand that this effect has nothing to do with the stimulated Abs but rather relies on the ‘chronically’ (i.e. with every reinfection) activated T cells!

Hence, this chronic stimulation not only leads to antiviral effects, albeit without truly neutralizing the virus, but also promotes immunopathology and the emergence of (turbo) cancers, while causing life-threatening collective immune selection pressure on the virus in highly C-19 vaccinated populations. I recently described the inevitable consequences of this in my previous Substack post: https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/when-the-trojan-horse-becomes-the?r=y46t6.